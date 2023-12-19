The 71km Queen Charlotte Track is wonderful, with coves, camping and forests.

It’s the last stop in the South Island, but it’s worth a visit, says Elisabeth Easther.

When it comes to picture-perfect Picton, there’s no better place to explore and experience when the weather is hot and the summer is long.

The heart of the Marlborough Sounds, this picturesque port town is home to great cafés, restaurants, galleries and specialty shops, and is the best place for a little bit of adventure - especially if you’re graced with some eager sea legs.

With a floating maritime museum and plenty of local operators to take you cruising, fishing, dolphin watching, sea kayaking and mountain biking, the word ‘bored’ hardly comes up in the area and it’s no surprise why.

Here are all the things you need to know about this Idyllic South Island town and why you should add it to your travel bucket list this summer.

View of Picton Ferry Terminal from aboard the Interislander. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Where is it?

Picton is located at the very top of the South Island.

You can find it in the Marlborough Region and is close to the head of the Queen Charlotte Sound, 25 km north of Blenheim and 65 km west of Wellington.

Origin of the name?

The town was named for Sir Thomas Picton, who was a British Army officer and one of the Duke of Wellington’s comrades in arms who was killed during the Battle of Waterloo. He was also commonly referred to as the Hero of Badajoz.

Population?

Roughly 4,300 people live in Picton, however the figure often doubles in summer.

Source of pride?

Picton is a New Zealand Icon Heritage Site on account of Captain Cook anchoring the Endeavour here in the 1770s so his crew could gather provisions and make running repairs. Aside from his hometown of Whitby in England, Captain Cook was said to have spent more time at Ships Cove than anywhere else on Earth.

Town events?

Big events include Picton Maritime Festival, the Queen Charlotte Classic (a big multi-sport event) and the Picton Festival held each March to help raise funds for the Kaipupu Point Wildlife Sanctuary.

Best reason to stop?

So why visit the idyllic South Island town of Picton? That’s an easy answer. The Marlborough Sounds are renowned globally for being filled with natural splendour and Picton is the gateway to the Sounds’ gorgeous landscapes.

Here for a short time?

Just sit on the foreshore and lap up the atmosphere, it’s magical.

Picton waterfront

Best place to take kids?

The waterfront — admire the boats, play on playgrounds or visit Edwin Fox Ship for a journey back in time.

Best playground?

The main one on the waterfront has a big wooden pirate ship, slides, swings and in summer there’s a paddling pool for the smaller kids.

Best park?

The one at Waikawa Bay is super for children who want to play and run around to their hearts’ content.

Best stop for a tipple?

Le Cafe is dreamy for a drink, and the views are gobsmacking. Seabreeze has wicked vistas too, or pop round the corner to Waikawa Bay marina and have a wine and a giggle at The Jolly Roger.

Best food?

Gusto’s breakfasts are super. At night time you’ll want to head to Cortado Restaurant & Bar, its gourmet pizzas are molto buono.

Best bakes?

Picton Village Bakery has everything from pies to sweet treats, making it the perfect place to stock up before embarking on a big hiking adventure.

Best museum?

Picton Heritage and Whaling Museum is open seven days a week and boasts more than 2000 items pertaining to Māori and colonial history, whaling and maritime adventures and local heritage.

A bit of the Arts?

The Diversion Gallery, right on the waterfront, is where you can stock up on fine art by contemporary New Zealand artists.

Best walks?

Queen Charlotte Track is not an official Great Walk as it goes through patches of private property, but is one of the most amazing walks in the country, with coves, camping and breath-taking forests; 71km from end to end, you can do the lot in one go, or use water taxis and do a segment here or there.

Exploring Victoria Domain also makes for a wonderful wander. Once inside, you can head in any one of 10 different directions, and you can easily get high (as in up) and enjoy views out over Picton.

The view over Deep Bay in Endeavour Inlet from a privately owned section of the Queen Charlotte Track. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Best views?

From the Tirohanga Track summit if you’re up for a hearty stroll or from the top of Victoria Domain if you’re feeling lazy.

Best place to pull over?

If you’re coming from Havelock on the Queen Charlotte Drive, it’s all so astoundingly beautiful; you’ll have no choice but to stop regularly.

Best kept secret?

Essons Valley has beautiful bush walks and native birds galore, although locals seem to go there more than tourists.

Best swim?

Harden up and take a mid-winter plunge on Picton’s waterfront or wait for summer and take a 10-minute stroll to Bob’s Bay. But be warned, clothing is optional.

E-ko Wildlife Tours run a combined half-day Motuara Island and dolphin-watching tour on a small vessel departing Picton. Photo / MarlboroughNZ

Best wildlife adventure?

Dolphin Watch and Nature Tours can take you to Motuara Island on a dolphin cruise, and if you’re game you can even swim with them.

Other adventures?

Try kayaking in the sounds, enjoy a fishing charter or walk until you can walk no more.

Best mountain biking?

The Queen Charlotte Track is fantastic at any time of year, although note that the first section from Ship Cove to Camp Bay is closed in the peak summer season from December 1 – February 28.

Wildlife?

Hectors Dolphins, orcas and whales are seen round here, plus there’s native birds galore including some really rare species such as the king shag.

Dolphins in playful mood near a pleasure craft with children in Queen Charlotte Sound, South Island, New Zealand..The dolphins are viewed by tourists on a 'swimming with Dolphins' trip with Dolphin Watch Eco Tours, run out of Picton, South Island, New Zealand. 27th January 2011. Photo Tim Clayton.. | Location: Picton, South Island, New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Safety warnings?

Weather conditions in the Sounds can change with little warning, so boat sensibly and be prepared.

Visitors say?

We picked Picton.

Locals say?

Picton picked us.

Thank you to Richard Briggs, who knows a good place when he lives in one, and also to another local who chose to remain anonymous to speak frankly.