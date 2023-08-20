Fiji: from blissful relaxation to bold adventures, you’ll find something for everyone in this tropical paradise

Sabre, South Sea Sailing Fiji. Photo / Supplied

Get ready to add some excitement to your Fiji holiday.

Dreamy tropical holidays often involve sun, sand and serious relaxation and if that’s the case Fiji is paradise made real, with its plethora of gorgeous resorts, powdery white beachfronts, swaying palm trees, crystal clear waters and spa options aplenty. But Fiji’s offerings run the gamut — meaning no matter your preference, whether you’re holidaying with your significant other or a group of mates, you’re completely spoilt for choice when it comes to adding items to the itinerary. Adrenaline, culture, stunning nature and decadence all await in Fiji, and always with a welcoming “bula” and a heart-warming smile.

Fancy some uber-good vibes? Malamala Beach Club is a pleasure-seeker’s nirvana. Surrounded by water, this world-first beach club is located on its very own island, just 25 minutes from Port Denarau. Get ready for an infinity-edge pool, beachside cabanas, a sumptuous Asian and Pacific menu and hand-crafted cocktails to sip on while stellar tunes set the mood.

Malamala beach club. Photo / Supplied

Or why not glam up a day out on the water with South Sea Sailing’s 78-foot catamaran, Sabre — sail the Mamanuca Islands, stopping to swim or snorkel, with easy access off the front of the vessel via stairs or a slide, and enjoy a lunch and drinks aboard, channelling your inner celebrity.

For those looking for something more tranquil, you can leave the mainland behind for an exploration of one of Fiji’s many smaller, more intimate, islands — Tivua. Surrounded by a coral reef, you’ll have a hassle-free day of adventure, with all food, drink and transport sorted for you.

If it’s a slightly higher-octane activity you’re looking for, Fiji has the answers too. Sigatoka River Safari swaps salt for a taste of freshwater by taking a trip on the Sigatoka River on a fun-paced speedboat that ventures up to a local village where you can experience an authentic kava ceremony and lunch.

Sigatoka River Safari. Photo / Supplied

River Tubing Fiji and Rivers Fiji are another stunning way to explore Fiji’s waterways. With Rivers Fiji you can slowly make your way through spectacular canyons on the scenic and pristine Navua River. On a River Tubing excursion you can pick up the pace through some rapids, with a village visit and waterfall swim included.

For faster fun, ramp up the action with a jet ski safari on the big Pacific blue. An easy itinerary add, you just need to make your way to the launch spot and the team will take it from there. Be prepared for four hours of adrenaline-fuelled fun.

Alternatively, you can get your kicks high above the trees and take to the canopies of Fiji’s forests with a zip-lining adventure with Zip Fiji. Another one to get the heart pumping.

Shark snorkelling. Photo / Supplied

The heart is sure to flutter, too, during an up close and personal shark and manta ray encounter. There are reef shark snorkel experiences, particularly in the Yasawa Island group, where you can be taken to the perfect spot to witness the playfulness of reef sharks going about their business below you. Manta rays too can be sighted on snorkelling trips between May and October — watching these graceful underwater winged giants is a beautiful experience.

Speaking of beauty, there’s plenty to behold at the Sawa-i-lau Caves, made famous by the iconic film, Blue Lagoon. Catch your breath at the stunning greenery and freshwater falls of this famed location and have your own movie moment in the first of the caverns, illuminated by light filtering through from a gap in the ceiling.

Sigavou studios. Photo / Supplied

Cultural riches await at Sigavou Studios for those ready to connect with their creative side. Learn about the making of the traditional Masi bark cloth before making your own take-home creation.

And, of course, after all the stimulation, you’ll need some wind down time — a treatment at a Fijian spa offers the ultimate pampering experience, with couples packages often available, too, for some romantic “we-time”.

Just three hours away from Auckland, Fiji provides the chance to look beyond the sand and the sea, and take your trip to the next level. Whether you are looking for something exciting, relaxing, unexpected or different, it’s all waiting in Fiji.

To find out more, head to fiji.com.fj