The first-timer’s guide to Vivid Sydney. Photo / DestinationNSW

Right now Sydney is awash with colour, allowing you to discover the harbour city in a new light, writes Renata Gortan.

The expansive white sails of the Sydney Opera House have been transformed by a kaleidoscope of colour; building facades come alive with 3D light installations and music mingles with the scent of street food.

Welcome to Vivid, Sydney’s festival of light, music, ideas and food which transforms the harbour city from late May to mid-June. What started as a lights festival in 2009 to get people out and about in winter has grown into an event that transforms the city.

While you can make like a flaneur and wander all night, you’ll get the most out of Vivid if you have an idea of where you’re going. Anchor your evening with two or three ticketed events and leave the rest of the night open to exploring.

Another rookie mistake is trying to fit it all into one night. The city is split into four main areas: Circular Quay, Darling Square, Barangaroo and the CBD. Each precinct provides a night’s entertainment, but if you want the highlights, follow the Light Walk.

The harbour is the obvious place to start.

Vivid Sydney originally started in 2009 as a lights festival to encourage people to explore the city during winter. Photo / Destination NSW

Sunset is around 5pm, and while most of the installations don’t get going until 6pm, Lightscape at the Royal Botanical Gardens - entrance is via the Sydney Opera House forecourt – starts at 5pm. Head here first to walk through glowing tunnels, under illuminated tree canopies and past giant flowers.

From there, it’s a five-minute walk to the InterContinental Hotel. Take the floor up to Aster Bar on level 32 for the Vivid Sydney Experience. There are two sittings: 6pm and 8pm. The first sitting is conveniently timed with the 6pm Lighting of the Sails, where Julia Gutman’s artwork comes alive on the Opera House canvas. From this high up, you get a bird’s-eye view minus the crowds - plus drinks and two courses.

The Sydney Opera House's sails show off the work Echo by Julia Gutman and Pleasant Company. Photo / Destination NSW

A Japanese Fuji single-grain whisky palate cleanser leads into a cocktail. The Second Chance is a blend of Four Pillars Gin, strawberry, brioche, balsamic and yoghurt, while the Expedition mixes Batanga Blanco Tequila, pistachio, tepache and green tea.

Dishes include chicken pate and Riverina black Angus tenderloin, as well as vegetarian options.

With early dinner done, it’s about 7.30pm. The night is young.

Customs House’s facade is always one of Vivid’s highlights. This year, Reg Mombassa of Mambo and Mental as Anything fame has applied his surreal style to create a world of robots and one-eyed koalas. Those who attended opening weekend would’ve also been treated to a free performance by his band, Dog Trumpet.

Customs House showcases light projections. Photo / Destination NSW

This is a great place to start the Light Walk, an 8km track that weaves its way through Vivid’s main attractions, taking in 30 3D projections and light installations. Head towards The Rocks and gaze at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s facade, adorned with a light projection of Chinese-Australian artist Guan Wei’s work, then look up at the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the pylons of which come alive with the story of the Torres Strait 8, the islands’ climate change warriors.

Get lost in the lights at Dark Spectrum: A New Journey. Photo / Destination NSW

From Barangaroo, walk along the water to Darling Harbour - there’s free live music at Tumbalong Park - and take in the myriad of sculptures and light installations along the way, all of which are tied to this year’s Vivid theme of “humanity”.

The Light Walk is an 8km track that takes visitors through Vivid’s main attractions, including 30 3D projections and light installations. Photo / Destination NSW

As the festival grows, so does its offering.

This year, the Goods Line is home to Vivid Fire Kitchen and thrilling fire sculptures.

The partly elevated urban walkway on a disused rail line is reminiscent of New York’s High Line, stretching from Central Station to Darling Harbour.

Hang out to warm up and, if all that walking has made you peckish, an array of chefs will be manning the firepit. Just a snack? I can recommend cult favourite Messina’s Wagon Wheel icecream - because it’s never too cold for gelato.

The Goods Line has been transformed into the Vivid Fire Kitchen, featuring fire sculptures and food offerings from chefs. Photo / Destination NSW

From Darling Harbour, it’s a 25 minute-walk back to Circular Quay or 10 minutes up The Goods Line to Central Station and a quick train ride.

You’ve walked a lot. You’re tired. You want a sit and a snack. Head to Aurorae at Bennelong Bar, which is open until 11pm.

You’re inside the Sydney Opera House, in one of the city’s most breathtaking dining rooms. Enjoy a cocktail, Archie Rose Signature Dry Gin, purified guava and lemon myrtle, and two snacks - such as local crayfish toast, lime aioli or sourdough crostini, bresaola made from NSW wagyu and caper butter - and from one of the city’s best chefs while looking at the lights glittering on the harbour.

Vivid is more than just a lights festival - it’s a new perspective on a city you think you know.

Details

Vivid Sydney 2024 kicked off on May 24 and runs until Saturday June 15. For more information, see vividsydney.com

Stay

A hotel by the harbour is the best way to make the most of the show below. Shangri-La Sydney is positioned in the most elevated area of The Rocks district, giving it 270-degree uninterrupted views of the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, whereas you can only see one or the other from most hotels.

Shangri-La Sydney offers 270-degree views of both the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Photo / Shangri-La Sydney

The Vivid Sydney Package at Shangri-La Sydney includes accommodation, breakfast and a Vivid cocktail at Blu Bar on level 36, per adult per stay. From A$424 ($458) per night.

shangri-la.com/sydney

For more things to do in Sydney, see visitnsw.com.