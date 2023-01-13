Your guide to the best of Sydney and New South Wales

Madama Butterfly HOSH 2023. Photo/Supplied.

Fall in love with a night at the opera on Sydney Harbour.

There’s nothing like watching an amazing outdoor opera with fireworks and spectacular views across the Harbour to the iconic Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge. That’s what you will experience with your ticket to Handa Opera’s performance of Madama Butterfly on Sydney Harbour (24 March to 23 April). The enduring tale of unrequited love is staged under the stars on a floating stage at Mrs Macquarie’s Point, complete with a bamboo grove, giant moon, and rising sun. The world-class performance is the main attraction, but that won’t stop your eyes from occasionally drifting to the thousands of twinkling city lights in the background. Pop-up bars, restaurants (including a fine dining option set amid the treetops) and nightly fireworks round out what’s undeniably one of the highlights of Sydney’s cultural calendar.

Tickets start from AUD$99, with performances held nightly at 7:30pm from 24 March to 23 April. House of Travel also has travel packages available.

opera.org.au/productions/madama-butterfly-on-sydney-harbour

Tina — The Tina Turner Muscial. Photo/Manuel Harlan.

Attend the premiere of a jukebox hit that’s got more than great legs

Direct from Broadway, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is making its Australian debut at the Theatre Royal Sydney in May 2023. A story of resilience and triumph over adversity, the critically acclaimed musical shares Turner’s comeback story. As a woman of colour, she dared defy the boundaries of racism, sexism, and ageism to become one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, known for her hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do with It”, “The Best” and “River Deep – Mountain High”. A joyful and singalong-worthy performance that’s bound to inspire, it’s a true story of overcoming adversity. Just don’t be surprised if your fellow audience members break out in a synchronised dance afterwards—the Queen of Rock ‘n Roll is so-loved by Aussies that they’ve even created a line dance in her honour to “Nutbush City Limits.”

4 May – 17 September 2023

tinathemusical.com.au

Vivid Sydney. Photo/Destination NSW.

Engage your senses at an immersive celebration of art, ideas, and food

Winter nights may be a lot shorter, but they’re also a lot brighter thanks to Vivid Sydney, the annual festival of light, music, ideas and food. Now in its 13th year, the event captivates attendees with a kaleidoscope of mesmerising 3D light projections and light sculptures. The free 8km Light Walk meanders along the Sydney Harbour foreshore, passing the illuminated icons such as the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Free and ticketed music performances and thought-provoking talks from some of the world’s brightest thinkers are also part of the line-up (playwright Aaron Sorkin, women’s rights advocate Gretchen Carlson, and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann have previously spoken at the event). And new in 2023, Vivid Sydney is promising to engage the rest of your senses with Vivid Food, a program of events curated by award-winning chefs and culinary innovators.

The 2023 program will be announced in mid-March 2023 at vividsydney.com.

Beauty and the Beast © Disney

Be our guest at Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

From the producers of The Lion King, Aladdin and Mary Poppins, Disney’s brand-new production of Beauty and the Beast will have its Australian premiere at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre this June. Direct from the West End, this enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life in a reimagined production boasting all the spectacle and grandeur audiences know and love.

Members of the original creative team have reunited on this breath-taking musical featuring all of the spellbinding songs of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice including Belle, Gaston, Human Again and Be Our Guest. Beauty and the Beast is a much-loved classic that will fill the hearts of a new generation.

Tickets start from AUD$50, with discounts for groups of four or more on selected tickets.

beautyandthebeastmusical.com.au

Sydney Olympic Park. Image / Supplied.

Get ready for kick-off at a historic sporting event

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be a tournament of firsts; it’s the first time the event is being held in Oceania and the first time it has two host nations: Australia and New Zealand. From 20 July to 20 August 2023, the best women’s soccer players from 32 nations around the world will battle it out in 64 matches, set to take place in nine host cities, including Sydney. The competition will come at head at Stadium Australia in Sydney Olympic Park, where the opening match, quarterfinals, semi-finals, and the final match will be held. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to watch, be inspired by, and cheer on some of the best footballers in the world.

Tickets start at AUD$20 for adults and AUD$10 for children.

sydneyolympicpark.com.au/Whats-On/Main-Event/FIFA-Womens-World-Cup-2023



