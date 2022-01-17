Launched in 2020, Sea Auckland is the perfect summer activity for those who love a bit of adrenaline. Photo / Supplied

Launched in 2020, Sea Auckland is the perfect summer activity for those who love a bit of adrenaline. Photo / Supplied

Eighty-two kilometres per hour.



That's how fast you can push Sea Auckland's Yamaha Ex WaveRunner when you have a mate sitting behind you and Auckland harbour's glassy water stretches before you.

For my parents who will absolutely be reading, the speed isn't exactly our idea.

When we hop on to the skis at Bayswater Marina and ask Sea Auckland's director and our tour guide Thornton how fast they can go, he throws us a grin and yells, "You tell me."

Well, we don't need to be asked twice.

It's not quite the same speed you can reach riding a 2-stroke solo in the middle of the ocean (think closer to 100 km/h), but it's enough to make our eyes water, heart pound and plaster a grin on our faces. Add in a few sharp turns, swirling figure eights and doughnuts and it's even more thrilling.

Besides, riding dangerously fast and attempting risky moves isn't Sea Auckland's style, says Thornton, who is part of the reason the company moved from rentals to tours.

"Sometimes you'd send a group off and just be holding your breath in the marina, hoping they came back in one piece."

Choose from four different tours around Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The second, more rugged reason to choose a tour when zooming around Auckland harbour is Meola Reef. Stretching more than two kilometres across the Waitematā Harbour, the rocky reef was formed more than 28,000 years ago as part of a Mt Saint John/Te Kōpuke eruption.

Today, the gnarly shoals, which are totally hidden during high tide, have claimed more than a few skis and boats. Fortunately, Thornton seems to have a map of the harbour's bars and banks burned into his brain, allowing us to mindlessly follow his lead without fear of running ashore.



Crossing under the bridge, we cruise past Chelsea Sugar Factory and the sweet mansions of Herne Bay, stopping every so often to hear a gem of history, geology, or geography.



Passing the Royal New Zealand Navy's Kauri Point Armament Depot, Thornton points straight ahead and says it's time to zoom, letting us hit that sweet 82 km/h all the way up to Hobsonville Point.

See Auckland from a whole new angle on the one-hour 'City' tour. Photo / Supplied

Under the North Harbour bridge, we switch off the engines for a quick yarn. Yes, Thornton has seen his fair share of big egos. No, he hasn't had to kick anyone off the ski. "Most people who have come are happy to cruise along and you can tell who could be trouble, so you give them a firm briefing at the start."

Launching early in 2020 has been the definition of tough, but Thornton says Sea Auckland will be a perfect pick for groups who want to want to explore Auckland's surrounding harbours and islands.

We put the engines on and head back to the great harbour bridge for a dive off the back of the skis, perfectly rounding out 90 minutes of pure adventure.

Details

Location: Auckland

Price: A 1.5-hour "Harbour" tour costs from $250 for one person per jet ski or $275 for two people per jet ski.

FInd out more at sea-auckland.nz