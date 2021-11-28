Iconic Eats 2021: Auckland's hundred best dishes and restaurants revealed

Auckland's 16 favourite dishes have been revealed, as part of the city's annual Iconic Eats awards.
2021's list of the 100 best loved bites have been compiled from nominations from over one thousand food-loving Aucklanders.
With many dishes back again for a second year, the Iconic Eats awards has revealed the city's must-try bites ahead of the move to the new freedoms Covid-19 framework, this Friday.
"With over 40 per cent of us born overseas, Auckland is one of the most multicultural cities in the world," says Auckland Mayor Phil Goff
"That richness in culture extends to the huge range of food choices on offer from eateries across the city."
The list features dishes from menus as far-flung as South Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf, there's a lot of distance to cover and eateries to explore.
Treasure Kitchen's Or-chien Malaysian oyster omelette in Ōtāhuhu to the Island Grocer's foldover sandwich, overlooking Oneroa Bay on Waiheke Island, there are noteworthy morsels in every corner of the city.
However, it is Central Auckland and the CBD which is stuffed with 62 of the top plates.
Annie Dundas, manager for Food and Beverage Tourism at Auckland Unlimited, said each of the 100 dishes tells a story about the resilience of the city's restaurateurs.
"Our hospitality industry has faced incredible challenges through the pandemic, and the stories shared throughout the list are heart-warming and prove how important food and our hospitality industry is on a very personal level," she says.
The arrival of the new Iconic Eats list ahead of the new Covid-19 Protection Framework is perfectly timed for Aucklanders looking to explore the city's culinary delights, this weekend.
"We can look forward to returning to a more normal life, with the ability to once again visit the hospitality venues that make our city such a great place to live in and visit," said Mayor Goff.
The list of Ionic Eats was first published last year, to reward 'signature dishes' and unique Auckland restaurants only found in the city.
While there are plenty of new flavours and places to explore, the iconic list welcomes back a lot of favourites for second helpings.
Sixteen of the dishes are returnees from last year's list. Meanwhile, 20 restaurants from 2020 were back with new dishes.
The full 100 dishes can be found at iconiceats.co.nz
BACK FOR MORE: 16 FAVOURITE DISHES
Outlet
Dish name
Amano
Pulled Lamb Shoulder
Azabu
Volcano Sushi
Baduzzi
Karitane Crayfish Meatballs
Blue Ox Babe BBQ
Beef Brisket and House Pickles
Cocoro
The Signature Sashimi Platter
Depot
Fish Sliders
Eden Noodles
Dumplings in Spicy Sauce
Hello Beasty
Prawn + Crab Toast
Mekong Baby
Braised Pork Belly, Caramelised Chilli & Soy, Asian Slaw
Nanam
Wagyu Sausage “Longganisa”
Soul Bar & Bistro
Macaroni Cheese
Sri Pinang
Beef Rendang
Sugar at Chelsea Bay
Strawberry Lamington
(note, the 'lamington' was listed in 2020, with no specific flavour)
Sumthin Dumplin
Beef n Cheese Dumplin'
The Engine Room
Twice-Baked Goat's Cheese Soufflé
Three Seven Two
Whole Flounder
SECOND COURSES: RESTAURANTS RETURNING WITH NEW BITES
Outlet
2021 Iconic Auckland Eats list
2020 Iconic Auckland Eats list
Ahi
Scampi Corn Dogs
Te Mana Lamb and Cheese Savoury
Angus Steak House
Angus Steak Sandwich
Angus Beef Dip Baguette
Apero
Roasted Cauliflower, Goat curd
Pork sausage served with pickles and mustard
Blue Rose Café
Hangi Pie
Koko Samoa Cupcake
Cheese on Toast
Bacon Jam Toastie
Creamed Corn Toastie
Cotto
Dumplings - spinach goat cheese sage
Kumara Gnocchi
Culprit
Parfait & Donuts, chicken liver parfait, fresh yeasted donuts, pear 'butter'
Burnt Brussell Sprouts
Farina
Linguini with Snapper Sauce
Diavolo Pizza
Fatima’s
Lamb pita (Takapuna outlet)
Lamb Charwarma (Ponsonby outlet)
Federal Delicatessen
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Toasted Rueben
Mellow
Chocolate Shaved ice cream
Strawberry Shaved Ice Cream
Mr. Hao
1kg sweet and sour pork ribs (Albany outlet)
Hao's Spicy Chicken Wings (Dominion Road outlet)
Ockhee
Chun Sa Chae Noodle Salad
Ockhee Fried Chicken (Dak Gang Jeong)
Paradise Indian Restaurant
Lamb Biryani
Chilly Chicken
Prego
Potato and Burnt Butter Gnocchi
Market Fish (snapper) with herb risotto
Linguine alla marinara
Satya
Masala Dosa
Dahi Puri
Sneaky Snacky
Hot Chicken Donut Burger
OG Wagyu Donut Burger
The White Lady
Old Skool Burger
The Aucklander Burger
Tiger Burger
Kimcheese burger
Gang Jeong Burger
Ima's Cuisine Fort St
Shakshuka
Classic Mezze