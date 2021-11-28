Voyager 2021 media awards
Iconic Eats 2021: Auckland's hundred best dishes and restaurants revealed

2 minutes to read
Fresh Bite restaurant is the only restaurant in NZ serving seafood and rice congee the way they make it in Guangzhou. Video / Dean Purcell

Thomas Bywater
Auckland's 16 favourite dishes have been revealed, as part of the city's annual Iconic Eats awards.

2021's list of the 100 best loved bites have been compiled from nominations from over one thousand food-loving Aucklanders.

With many dishes back again for a second year, the Iconic Eats awards has revealed the city's must-try bites ahead of the move to the new freedoms Covid-19 framework, this Friday.

"With over 40 per cent of us born overseas, Auckland is one of the most multicultural cities in the world," says Auckland Mayor Phil Goff

"That richness in culture extends to the huge range of food choices on offer from eateries across the city."

The list features dishes from menus as far-flung as South Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf, there's a lot of distance to cover and eateries to explore.

Hot Chicken Donut Burger from Sneaky Snacky. Photo / Babiche Martens, Supplied
Treasure Kitchen's Or-chien Malaysian oyster omelette in Ōtāhuhu to the Island Grocer's foldover sandwich, overlooking Oneroa Bay on Waiheke Island, there are noteworthy morsels in every corner of the city.

However, it is Central Auckland and the CBD which is stuffed with 62 of the top plates.

Annie Dundas, manager for Food and Beverage Tourism at Auckland Unlimited, said each of the 100 dishes tells a story about the resilience of the city's restaurateurs.

"Our hospitality industry has faced incredible challenges through the pandemic, and the stories shared throughout the list are heart-warming and prove how important food and our hospitality industry is on a very personal level," she says.

The arrival of the new Iconic Eats list ahead of the new Covid-19 Protection Framework is perfectly timed for Aucklanders looking to explore the city's culinary delights, this weekend.

Braised Pork Belly, Mekong Baby. Photo / Supplied
"We can look forward to returning to a more normal life, with the ability to once again visit the hospitality venues that make our city such a great place to live in and visit," said Mayor Goff.

The list of Ionic Eats was first published last year, to reward 'signature dishes' and unique Auckland restaurants only found in the city.

While there are plenty of new flavours and places to explore, the iconic list welcomes back a lot of favourites for second helpings.

Sixteen of the dishes are returnees from last year's list. Meanwhile, 20 restaurants from 2020 were back with new dishes.

The full 100 dishes can be found at iconiceats.co.nz

BACK FOR MORE: 16 FAVOURITE DISHES

Outlet

Dish name

Amano

Pulled Lamb Shoulder

Azabu

Volcano Sushi

Baduzzi

Karitane Crayfish Meatballs

Blue Ox Babe BBQ

Beef Brisket and House Pickles

Cocoro

The Signature Sashimi Platter

Depot

Fish Sliders

Eden Noodles

Dumplings in Spicy Sauce

Hello Beasty

Prawn + Crab Toast

Mekong Baby

Braised Pork Belly, Caramelised Chilli & Soy, Asian Slaw

Nanam

Wagyu Sausage “Longganisa”

Soul Bar & Bistro

Macaroni Cheese

Sri Pinang

Beef Rendang

Sugar at Chelsea Bay

Strawberry Lamington

Sumthin Dumplin

Beef n Cheese Dumplin'

The Engine Room

Twice-Baked Goat's Cheese Soufflé

Three Seven Two

Whole Flounder

SECOND COURSES: RESTAURANTS RETURNING WITH NEW BITES

Outlet

2021 Iconic Auckland Eats list

2020 Iconic Auckland Eats list

Ahi

Scampi Corn Dogs

Te Mana Lamb and Cheese Savoury

Angus Steak House

Angus Steak Sandwich

Angus Beef Dip Baguette

Apero

Roasted Cauliflower, Goat curd

Pork sausage served with pickles and mustard

Blue Rose Café

Hangi Pie

Koko Samoa Cupcake

Cheese on Toast

Bacon Jam Toastie

Creamed Corn Toastie

Cotto

Dumplings - spinach goat cheese sage

Kumara Gnocchi

Culprit

Parfait & Donuts, chicken liver parfait, fresh yeasted donuts, pear 'butter'

Burnt Brussell Sprouts

Farina

Linguini with Snapper Sauce

Diavolo Pizza

Fatima’s

Lamb pita (Takapuna outlet)

Lamb Charwarma (Ponsonby outlet)

Federal Delicatessen

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Toasted Rueben

Mellow

Chocolate Shaved ice cream

Strawberry Shaved Ice Cream

Mr. Hao

1kg sweet and sour pork ribs (Albany outlet)

Hao's Spicy Chicken Wings (Dominion Road outlet)

Ockhee

Chun Sa Chae Noodle Salad

Ockhee Fried Chicken (Dak Gang Jeong)

Paradise Indian Restaurant

Lamb Biryani

Chilly Chicken

Prego

Potato and Burnt Butter Gnocchi

Market Fish (snapper) with herb risotto

Linguine alla marinara

Satya

Masala Dosa

Dahi Puri

Sneaky Snacky

Hot Chicken Donut Burger

OG Wagyu Donut Burger

The White Lady

Old Skool Burger

The Aucklander Burger

Tiger Burger

Kimcheese burger

Gang Jeong Burger

Ima's Cuisine Fort St

Shakshuka

Classic Mezze