A Spirit Airlines plane takes off at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on June 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Clips showing an unknown liquid spilling out of an aircraft’s bathroom and trickling down the aisle on a US flight have caused a stir online.

Passengers who were travelling on the Spirit Airlines flight on Monday were shocked when a mysterious fluid began trailing down the plane’s aisle and turning into a stream of liquid soaking the aircraft’s carpet, reports the New York Post.

In footage shared online, flyers were visibly disgusted as they watched on in shock, with others trying to lighten the mood by sharing jokes about the dire circumstances.

One could be heard saying, “I love Spirit” in one of the clips.

The cameraman instructed travellers, “Pick your feet up” as a rush of water gushed down the plane, causing others to groan as they were repulsed by the strange liquid.

The video-taker shared on Storyful: “Passengers rush to lift their belongings and feet as a river then rushed down the centre, as the plane touched down.”

Those on the flight said the spillage seemed to be coming from the lavatory at the rear of the plane.

A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines said the liquid was “clean, potable water” that originated from “an issue with a potable water line connected to a sink in the rear lavatory”.

“Maintenance addressed the issue and cleared the aircraft to continue with its next scheduled flight,” the representative said.

Spirit Airlines recently copped backlash after a video of an airline worker swearing at a passenger went viral online.

In the TikTok clip, a Spirit Airlines employee is shown yelling at a woman waiting in line at the check-in desk at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

In the footage, the employee for the budget carrier asks the woman for her boarding pass.

“Show me your boarding pass. I want to see your boarding pass,” she’s heard saying.

The passenger holds her document folder up to the employee who begins to write something down on a pad of paper.

“This Spirit employee is very offended because this lady said something to her,” the man filming said, adding that it looked like she may stop the passenger from boarding her flight.

Passengers behind grow impatient and the employee tells them to go around the pair and continue on to the plane.

Eventually, the woman moves past the employee and walks towards the gate. “I will not miss my flight,” she says, as the employee follows her closely.

After seeming to collect the final details she needs, the Spirit employee is caught yelling “F**k you too” at the woman before storming off.

The crowd around her gasp in response and the man filming asks the passenger what happened to anger the employee.

“Wow, what did you say to her? She was really upset?” he asks but the woman simply smiles and continues walking towards the flight.

The video has since been removed from TikTok and uploaded to YouTube by the creator.