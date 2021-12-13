NZ summer travel: Five new things to do in Auckland

There's a new way to check out the city - a guided jet-ski tour with Sea Auckland. Photo / Supplied

1. Wainamu glamping, west coast

The dramatic dunes, wild black-sand beach, freshwater lake, bush walks and waterfalls of Te Henga Bethells Beach have been the location of many iconic New Zealand films - for very good reason. And just behind those huge dunes, set among the farmland and bush-clad hills are some fantastic private campsites just waiting to welcome you. Wainamu offers unique, off-grid luxury camping on the spectacular, raw west coast of Auckland. Set on a working New Zealand owned family farm just 40 minutes from central Auckland this spot is the ultimate getaway. Campers can also order food hampers, stocked with fresh bread, local meat and other larder provisions. wainamu.lodgify.com

Wainamu is new off-grid glamping accommodation on Auckland's west coast. Photo / Supplied

2. Explore Expedition Cruises, Hauraki Gulf

Explore have just launched some multi-day Expedition Cruises around the Hauraki Gulf. Book a cabin on their fully refurbished 45m vessel Te Haerenga and check out Auckland's beautiful islands by foot, kayak or paddleboard during the two-, three- or five-night expedition cruises. Visit island wildlife sanctuaries, taste some of Waiheke's award-winning wines, learn about the successful conservation efforts around the Gulf and spot diverse marine wildlife in its natural habitat. Final cruise itineraries will be dependent on the weather during the trip, but will include visits to some of the following destinations; Kawau Island, Rangitoto Island, Motutapu Island, Motuihe Island, Rotoroa Island, Ponui Island, Tiritiri Matangi Island, Waiheke Island, Coromandel and Great Barrier Island. exploregroup.co.nz

See the stadium - and Auckland - from a new angle with a Rooftop Tour of Eden Park. Photo / Supplied

3. Rooftop Tour, Eden Park

Eden Park is a sacred place for many New Zealand sports fans, many of who would jump at the chance to see their hallowed turf from a totally unique angle. The first of its kind stadium rooftop experience in New Zealand, the Rooftop Tour gives you the unique opportunity to hang out 34m above the field and learn about Eden Park's 118-year history. Once you've finished looking in, look out; the 360-degree views of the city are stunning. edenpark.co.nz

4. Pinnacle Tower, Cordis Hotel

Inspired by contemporary design and the Māori concepts of te whai ao (light), manawa (heart) and kaitiakitanga (guardianship), the Pinnacle Tower at the Cordis is set to add another level of luxury to the Auckland accommodation scene. The Cordis is already a huge favourite with locals and visitors alike and the new 17-storey tower with its sleek exterior looking out to the city skyline and harbour is only going to make us all love it more. And it's not just the outside - inside, sophisticated spaces, custom-made furnishings, privately curated artworks, and an extraordinary VIP suite and Club Lounge are set to be the talk of the town. cordishotels.com

5. Sea Auckland jet ski tours, Bayswater

Here's a unique way to tour the Hauraki Gulf and Waitematā Harbour - with new player Sea Auckland. Based out of Bayswater Marina on the North Shore, these guys offer bookable guided jetski tours with an emphasis on sustainability. Experience the best of Auckland's backyard as you ride beneath the Auckland Harbour Bridge or marvel at the sheer size and beauty of the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park on their "Gulf" tour. What could be more fun on a beautiful Auckland day. sea-auckland.nz