Love Island star boasts about taking nine holidays in 2021 despite pandemic

Shannon Singh (right) recently took to Instagram to boast about her busy travel schedule this year. Photo / Instagram

Former Love Island contestant Shannon Singh recently took to Instagram to boast about taking several trips during the pandemic.

Boasting about a recent trip or vacation may not be the best way to make friends. In fact, during a pandemic, it may just earn you some enemies.

Love Island contestant and model Shannon Singh recent shared on Instagram that she had taken nine holidays despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Instagram story, Singh wrote she had visited Tulum and Miami twice as well as New York, Orlando, Jacksonville, Majorca and Colombia in 2021 alone.

She then shared plans to visit Costa Rica and Tulum for the third time in January 2022, despite a rise in omicron cases.

The 23-year-old was the first contestant to be kicked off the British dating game show's 2021 season, which aired in June, after just two days.

Britain's recent travel restrictions have garnered harsh criticism from the public, as people's Christmas and New Year plans were disrupted.

As cases rise, the UK government has reintroduced travel restrictions such as pre-departure Covid-19 tests for those returning to the UK and travel bans from certain countries.

For some of the world's most rich and famous, these restrictions seem to do little to hinder their jet setting.

Shannon Singh isn't the only celebrity to proudly broadcast her pandemic travels.

Public figures like Madonna, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Scherzinger have been criticised for not taking the pandemic seriously by continuing 'excessive' travel.

Last week British celebrity Katie Price caused outrage after being seen driving to Belgium for cosmetic surgery, just days before a court appearance for drink driving offences.