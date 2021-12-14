NZ summer travel: Five new things to do in Canterbury

The Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa in Methven are a new attraction for Canterbury this summer. Photo / George Heard

1. Ripapa Island with Black Cat Cruises, Lyttelton

Ripapa Island in Lyttelton Harbour manages to cram a lot of history into its tiny one-hectare size. A pā in the early 1800s, it went on to become a quarantine station, a jail for people taken prisoner during the passive resistance at Parihaka in Taranaki, and a garrison in World War I and II. After being closed for nearly a decade to repair damage from the 2011 earthquakes, the public can once again access it thanks to two-hour excursions offered by Black Cat Cruises. The ferry departs Lyttelton each Saturday and Sunday at 9.15am and costs $30 for adults and $15 for children aged 5 to 15. blackcat.co.nz

The Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa in Methven are a new attraction for Canterbury this summer. Photo / George Heard

2. Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa, Methven

Mount Hutt was already a wintertime favourite destination for Cantabrians. Now, with the opening of Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa, there's reason to visit year-round. Located in Methven, about an hour's drive from Christchurch, the hot pools have panoramic views of the Southern Alps. Kids can get wild in the Aqua Play Zone, while those looking for a little more relaxation can escape to the adults-exclusive Tranquility Pools. Treatments at the day spa include all the standard bliss-out options (facials, massages, reflexology) along with some more innovative offerings (like dry floatation therapy). Prices start at $29 for adults, $19 for kids, with family passes available. opuke.nz

3. Dirt Bandits, Methven

If hot pools alone aren't enough to lure you to the Mount Hutt area this summer, here's another one: just 10 minutes from Methven is where you'll find Dirt Bandits, the country's premier UTV motorsport experience. With purpose-built tracks on the banks of the Rakaia River — including 20km of scenic station trails, a 1km kids' course, and a 3.4km high-performance circuit — this is where you'll get to experience the power of a Can-Am Maverick X3, which can reach speeds of 100km/h in just under 4.5 seconds. The adrenaline-fuelled experiences start at $49. dirtbandits.co.nz

Easy eats in The Lane, Christchurch. Photo / Christchurch NZ

4. The Lane, Christchurch

If you're still trying to snag a suitable reservation at the lauded 5th Street eatery, then may we suggest you head over to The Lane instead? Situated beside the five-star Sudima Christchurch City Hotel at 49 Salisbury St, head chef Troy Tolentino worked closely with 5th Street chefs Max Perry and Samson Stewart to create menus that serve up modern fare from morning to night. Like at 5th Street, you can expect plenty of local produce and Middle Eastern-inspired dishes, like the green pea falafel, served with coconut tahini yoghurt and dukkah, or the pan-seared market fish with charred broccolini, harissa, hummus, and tahini yoghurt. Baked goods from Grizzly bakery round out the offerings. It's open from 6am to 10pm daily. thelanechristchurch.co.nz

5. Fable Christchurch

Another testament to the transformation of Christchurch's CBD is the latest accommodation offering, Fable Christchurch, the boutique hotel brand's third property. Situated just across the street from the cafes, restaurants and bars of New Regent St and just above the Christchurch Tram station, the 171-room hotel is still in the process of being refurbished to bring it up to five-star Fable standards but is already welcoming guests. Renovations should be complete in May next year, but right now there are special opening rates from $189 (inclusive of continental breakfast), with rooms ranging in size from superior queen to two-bedroom suites. fablehotelsandresorts.com