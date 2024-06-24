From pinot noir to cabernet franc, these are all the best red wines to drink now from Viva’s NZ Wine Awards 2024. Back for its second year, Viva’s Wine Awards are a celebration of excellence in the New Zealand wine-making industry.

Blends

Man O’ War Ironclad Waiheke & Ponui Island 2021, $55

A bold, firmly structured but refined blend of cabernet franc, merlot, petit verdot and cabernet sauvignon, with concentrated cocoa-dusted black fruit, a touch of toasty oak and a savoury undercurrent.

Church Road TOM Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2020, $220

Only made in the best years, Church Road’s flagship from 2020 is a voluptuous but fresh wine, with ripe black plum, berry and blackcurrant fruit wrapped in velvety tannins laced with notes of tar and liquorice.

Elephant Hill “Stone” Hawke’s Bay Merlot Cabernet 2020, $65

Hailing from the Gimblett Gravels, this concentrated, full-bodied and highly structured blend has brooding black fruits, an ironlike minerality and a savoury undertone.

Hans Herzog Spirit of Marlborough 2017, $36

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Hans Herzog has released a special edition of its rich and structured flagship wine, a complex and concentrated blend of merlot, cabernet franc and cabernet sauvignon with layers of black fruits, earth and cedarwood.

Pinot Noir

Ata Rangi Kotinga Martinborough Pinot Noir 2021, $125 Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Due for release later this year, this offers an exquisite taste of Ata Rangi’s innovation. Rather than maturing it in traditional burgundy barriques, a large oak foudre was used to preserve the brightness of this fresh and silken single-site pinot with its pure cherry fruit infused with rose florals and spice, and a subtle savoury depth. In the meantime, try the 2020 Ata Rangi Kotinga Pinot Noir.

Rippon “Rippon” Mature Vine Lake Wānaka Central Otago Pinot Noir 2020, $88

A taut energy ripples through a wine that, in this youthful period, is driven by the freshness of its cherry fruit over notes of stone and savoury herb. With an understated intensity, this will age beautifully as demonstrated by decades of past vintages.

Felton Road Block 3 Central Otago Pinot Noir 2022, $109

Depth and agility combine in one of Felton Road’s five single-block wines. It has a seamless and beautifully silky palate with stone-dusted and savoury-edged fresh cherry fruit and hints of herb.

Prophet’s Rock Cuvee Aux Antipodes Central Otago Pinot Noir 2020, $119

A fabulous fusion of old and new worlds. The density of its black cherry and blackcurrant fruit is a pure expression of Prophet’s Rock’s Bendigo vineyard, layered with savoury notes of thyme and tapenade, perfumed with violet, encased in firm but fine tannins, and building in a crisp, slatey crescendo.

Blank Canvas Escaroth Vineyard Marlborough Pinot Noir 2021, $60

Blank Canvas’ concentrated and plush black fruits mingle with notes of cola, violet, smoke and dried leaves, in an opulent pinot noir tempered by a bright freshness.

Craggy Range Aroha Te Muna Martinborough Pinot Noir 2022, $170

From Julian Ground’s time at the winemaking helm comes a lighter style of pinot with an understated depth to its fragrant, fresh and silky palate of spice, florals, herbs, red fruit, and minerals.

Mohawk Hill by Maude Central Otago Pinot Noir 2022, $50

From one of Maude’s estate vineyards, boldly fruited but fresh with notes of plum, forest floor and graphite.

Main Divide Waipara Valley Pinot Noir 2022, $27

Great value for money, it is hard to believe its plush plum fruit and complex layers of forest floor, herb and smoke is a mere $27.

Pyramid Valley Snake’s Tongue Pinot Noir 2021, $125

This stunning, silken-textured new member of Pyramid Valley’s top-tier wines opens up to reveal rich but fresh and pure plum fruit, a strong stony element and an undercurrent of earth, game and flowers.

Sorrell Churton Marlborough Pinot Noir 2022, $49

Focused on the freshness and energy that drives its complex palate of plum, dried flowers and herbs.

Te Whare Ra Clayvin Marlborough Pinot Noir 2021, $75

Silky textured with considerable weight to its rich herb-infused plum fruit but still wonderfully fresh and light on its feet.

Valli Waitaki Vineyard North Otago Pinot Noir 2022, $95

The cool climates and limestone hillside give a powerfully fresh focus to its bright, light and silken palate of cherry fruit, spice, earth, rocks and savoury, perfumed with sweet herbs.

Cabernet Franc

Black Estate North Canterbury Cabernet Franc 2022, $55

Black Estate’s conviction to plant cabernet franc for its potential as a standalone variety in Waipara has been proved correct in the seriously good 2022. In this fresh and plush textured wine, fragrant notes of violet, earth and stone mingle with its pure black cherry and boysenberry fruit.

Swift Hawke’s Bay Cabernet Franc 2022, $36

A pretty, perfumed and crunchy expression of the variety with its red fruits, rosemary and violet.

Malbec

Fromm Vineyard Fromm Marlborough Malbec 2019, $85

One of the beautiful wines from Fromm’s Hatsch Kalberer era, this is velvety textured with fresh and intense dark boysenberry fruit perfumed with violet and clove, over a savoury base.

Syrah

Huntress Herringbone Vineyard Bridge Pa Hawke’s Bay Syrah 2023, $46

Huntress’ first Hawke’s Bay release is a light, pretty and aromatic expression with bright plum fruit overlaid with fragrant notes of florals, green herb and pepper.

Gamay

Mount Edward Central Otago Gamay 2023, $45

One of the country’s most consistently gorgeous gamays - juicy, bright berry-fruited, gently herbed, eminently drinkable and seriously fun.

Tempranillo

Trinity Hill Gimblett Gravels Tempranillo 2022, $40

An alternative variety from Trinity Hill, juicy and sumptuous black and red fruit laced with notes of cocoa and liquorice spice.

