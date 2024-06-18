Viva’s New Zealand Wine Awards 2024

Viva’s NZ Wine Awards are back! Wine editor Dr Jo Burzynska selects New Zealand’s 50 most exciting wineries for 2024, and awards some special categories, from best new winery, to best for the budget-conscious.

The calibre of wineries in New Zealand is so high, says wine editor Jo Burzynska, that selecting just 50 for Viva’s New Zealand Wine Awards is an “incredibly hard task”. For Viva’s 2024 Wine Awards, Jo has crowned a supreme winner, a top 10, and awarded some special categories among the top 50 wineries.

The wineries recognised in this showcase offer “excellence, enjoyment and interest at every level”, says Jo. They also do an incredible job of highlighting the distinctive places in which their wines are grown. “These wineries illustrate what is truly exciting in wine in Aotearoa today: the discovery of the unique and varied taste of its land,” says Jo.

Read on for her top 50 wineries, and enjoy.