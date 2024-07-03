Much lauded as the future of travel planning, many (many) people have written about using AI to plan the perfect itinerary. When it comes to Auckland, you may want to take ChatGPT’s suggestions as, well, suggestions.

Hopping on ChatGPT, I typed in: “What are the 10 best things for a tourist to do in Auckland?”

Within seconds, I was given 10 “must-do activities” that claimed to offer “a mix of natural beauty, cultural experiences, and city life”.

How should you spend your time in Auckland? We explore ChatGPT's suggestions.

1. Auckland Sky Tower

“Take in panoramic views of the city and its surroundings from the top of this iconic landmark,” ChatGPT suggests, adding that the more adventurous visitors can try the SkyWalk or SkyJump.

The Herald has already uncovered ChatGPT’s not-so-subtle obsession with the Sky Tower. And look, I get it. When visiting another country, we have an inexplicable desire to climb tall monuments, be it the Eiffel Tower, Empire State Building, The Shard in London or Shanghai Tower.

Is it fun to see Auckland City and the spread out before you? I guess. But if a visiting mate was desperate for a beautiful view of the city, I’d tell them to save their $42 and spend it on a drink at Bar Albert (the city’s tallest rooftop bar). Or, catch a Waiheke ferry, which offers a far more ‘iconic’ Auckland view of the Skytower and harbour bridge.

2. Waiheke Island

Next up, I’m told to take a ferry to this “stunning island” known for beautiful beaches, vineyards, olive groves and art galleries.

I’ll give ChatGPT this one; if you’ve got a few days to explore Auckland, a bougie trip to Waiheke for a wine tasting, art tour or an overnight stay is pretty special, particularly during the summer. Plus, as mentioned, the ferry ride is an experience within itself.

Tantalus Estate on Waiheke Island is a popular spot to enjoy some vino.

3. Auckland Museum

Museums, much like tall buildings, are another thing most people show zero interest in until they’re in another country. If museums are your thing, then yes, Auckland War Memorial Museum (no, ChatGPT, not ‘Auckland Museum’) is an impressive building to visit for an interactive lesson on our history and culture.

4. Auckland Waterfront

Typing in my top 10 request, I was certain ChatGPT would serve up a suggestion so cliche it’s become something of a meme in Auckland; Mission Bay. Instead, it stays safe and broadly suggests Auckland’s waterfront. I will point out that from St Mary’s Bay to Saint Heliers (arguably Auckland’s ‘waterfront’) is more than 20km long and would take four hours to walk, yet ChatGPT does narrow it down to suggest Viaduct Harbour and Wynyard Quarter.

I agree, these are popular local spots to grab a drink during the week but I’d add that a coffee at Kohi Beach Cafe and a walk along Tamaki Drive is the quintessential Auckland Saturday morning activity.

Kohimarama Beach is a spot loved by locals.

5. Auckland Art Gallery

Let’s be real, if you want to see world-class modernists, ancient sculptures or classical masterpieces, you’re better off in Europe. So, if you’re in New Zealand, come see what is unique to our country; art by locals. Auckland Art Gallery has thousands of locally-made pieces on display but I’d also suggest paying a visit to Te Uru Waitakere Contemporary Gallery, [ s p a c e ] contemporary art gallery on Waiheke or Kura Gallery in the CBD.

6. Kelly Tarlton’s Sea Life Aquarium

I love sea creatures as much as the next person (which is to say, a reasonable amount?) and Kelly Tarlton’s will forever be a cherished school trip memory. Taking a travellator beneath the underwater glass tunnels as sharks swim overhead is epic no matter your age. If you adore marine life or love penguins (KT boast the largest Sub-Antarctic penguin colony in the southern hemisphere) prioritise a visit. If not, the time is probably better spent enjoying nature during a hike or beach day.

7. Mount Eden

Growing up in Aotearoa, I often forget that our volcanoes (all 53) are a pretty big deal to foreigners. “You mean we’re on an actual volcano?” a cousin said, eyes wide, during a walk last year. “Yeah, I guess,” I said. So yes, ChatGPT! 10 points! A walk up this beautiful cone is a perfect idea, especially during sunrise or sunset. My hot tip? Take a coffee or a takeaway meal from one of the Mt Eden shops and enjoy it while sitting on the new wooden viewing platform that looks out across the city.

The beautiful view from volcano Mount Eden to Auckland.

8. Waitakere Ranges

“Venture into this regional park”, ChatGPT urges, “enjoy lush native forest, stunning waterfalls and scenic hiking trails,” it adds. This, I can’t disagree with. Whether you nip to Piha Beach (confident swimmers only!), take Auckland’s most beautiful day walk, or splash around Kitekite Falls, it’s an epic area to enjoy Aotearoa’s famous outdoors.

9. Rangitoto Island

Rangitoto Island is a silhouette I see almost daily when walking the waterfront but it would never spring to mind as a place to visit. The island does feature lava fields and panoramic views from the summit but you can find plenty of volcanic rock and pretty views in the city (see aforementioned Mt Eden) or make a proper trip and go further afield, say to Rotorua Island.

10. Auckland Zoo

Described by ChatGPT as “one of the world’s most progressive zoos”, my one-year-old niece (and many other Kiwis kids) would attest that Auckland Zoo is one of the most entertaining places in the city. As the largest zoo in New Zealand, the range of animals and sprawling enclosures are pretty incredible to see from powerful lions to the Tuatara. This still wouldn’t be one of the 10 things every visitor should do, however, if you’re dead set on seeing a real-life kiwi then the zoo is your best bet.

Get up close to orangutans and other animals at the Auckland Zoo.

New and improved list

I must admit ChatGPT upped its game when I specified the 10 activities should “give tourists a good taste of local life and culture”.

Half of the list remained the same, including the museum, art gallery, Waiheke, Mt Eden and waterfront.

Instead of Kelly Tarlton’s or the Skytower, ChatGPT suggested walking along Ponsonby Road (big tick from me) or attending a local market like Auckland Night Market, Parnell’s La Cigale French Market or Otara Market.

The new list also recommended a Maori cultural tour, which was pretty vague but linked to 5 specific companies when asked, although two weren’t located in Auckland.

The verdict?

Look, if someone followed ChatGPT’s advice and explored Waiheke and the waterfront, the Art Gallery and Mt Eden, it would be a pretty good visit. It just wouldn’t necessarily show them the best of what Auckland has to offer; the hole-in-the-wall spots or unassuming destinations we learn of living here daily.

The elusiveness of insider knowledge can be frustrating to a traveller like myself, who wants to know the best local places to go. Yet, there’s a satisfaction in knowing that ChatGPT hasn’t yet replaced the value of another human being.

For now, the best recommendations come by real chat, whether it’s with the taxi driver at the airport, the cousin’s boyfriend living abroad or the friend who just returned from their travels.