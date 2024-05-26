The number of Kiwis taking holidays overseas has rebounded strongly. Photo / Supplied

A travel industy boss says the “devastating” and “heart-breaking” years of the pandemic are now well behind the sector which is enjoying some of the best results ever.

Brent Thomas, president of the Travel Agents Association of NZ (Taanz) said the industry had been galvanised by the pandemic.

“This is now a thriving industry that is having the best years it has ever had,“ he said at the Taanz national travel industry awards in Auckland last night.

An industry veteran, Jim Murphy of Pukekohe Travel, took the top Taanz honour, entering its Hall of Fame. The firm was also prominent in awards selected by travel suppliers.

It was the first time the awards have been held for five years after being put on hold when Covid-19 hit in early 2020. Closure of borders led to the near collapse of international travel.

Many agents worked to get Kiwis back home while their businesses were collapsing around them and thousands lost their jobs or had their roles cut back drastically.

Thomas, who is also House of Travel’s chief operating officer, said it was draining letting people go.

“It was mentally a tough period - and of course it was financially devastating.“

But the recovery had been dramatic. New Zealand-resident traveller arrivals - Kiwis taking holidays overseas - were 2.84 million in the latest March year, increasing by one million from the March 2023 year, according to Stats NZ.

Two airlines serving New Zealand - Emirates and Singapore - have announced record profits in the last fortnight. Air New Zealand reported its second biggest profit ever last year, although is facing a much tougher current 12 months.

Kiwis taking holidays overseas encourage airlines to put more flights into this country which provides more seats for inbound tourism, New Zealand’s second biggest export earner. More air capacity also meant more space for freight from this country.

Thomas said the Government understands this.

“The travel and tourism industry is an eco-system that needs all parts working together. It’s great that the new Government fully understands that.“

There had been positive engagement with Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayley.

Award winners

Taanz awards voted by agents

Hall of Fame: Jim Murphy who with wife Eve founded Pukekohe Travel in 1978

Favourite air supplier: Singapore Airlines

Best account manager: Megan Hornblow, Globus Family of Brands

Favourite land, touring or cruise operator: Globus Family of Brands

Supplier awards

Air NZ lifetime achievement award; Guy Flynn, NZ Travel Brokers

Platinum: Air NZ top leisure agency: Sound Travels, top corporate agency: Orbit World Travel Auckland

Qantas top leisure agency: The Travel Brokers, top corporate agency: Orbit World Travel Auckland

Gold

Viking resilience and entrepreneurial spirit: Ros Chapman, You Travel Feilding, Expedia top leisure agency: NZ Travel Brokers, Globus top leisure individual: Belinda Wilson, Pukekohe Travel, Allianz top leisure individual: Sarah McWilliams, Pukekohe Travel, Infinity top leisure individual: Melissa Landrebe, You Travel Ferrymead, TTC top leisure agency: House of Travel Northlink, WLCL top leisure agency: Pukekohe Travel

Silver

Silversea resilence and entrepreneurial spirit: You Travel Bethlehem, Sabre top corporate agency: Corporate Traveller, Flight Centre, Intrepid top leisure agency: Discover Travel Christchurch, House of Travel, NCL top leisure agency: Cruise Connections, Oceania top leisure agency: Wright & Turner Travel Associates, RSSC resilience and entrepreneurial spirit: X Travel, Cover-More top leisure agency: Elliott Travel, Gisborne - World Travellers, Wendy Wu resilence and entrepreneurial spirit: Buzz Thomson, House of Travel Hobsonville, G Adventures top leisure individual: Helen Moffit, HOT St Heliers, Delta top corporate agency: Orbit World Travel Auckland.

Taamz also made a special presentation to Tabs on Travel publisher Tony Dominey, who is retiring after founding the industry publication in 1987.

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.



