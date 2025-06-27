Irish no-frills carrier Ryanair was specifically fined for charging passengers a “disproportionate amount” for printing their boarding passes at terminals when they did not have them.
EasyJet and Spanish airlines Volotea and Vueling were also among the punished firms.
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary slammed the “political” fines at the time as “illegal and baseless”.
Far-left consumer rights minister Pablo Bustinduy, who has become embroiled in a spat with Ryanair over his policies, conceded the practices would continue until the courts decided the affair.
The successful appeals were “normal and predictable under the rule of law”, but “charging for hand luggage is illegal”, he insisted on social network Bluesky.
The European Parliament’s transport commission has proposed allowing passengers to bring a personal object such as a handbag or backpack on board, as well as another piece of luggage weighing 7kg at most.
But the sector association Airlines for Europe says the move would increase the cost of tickets for passengers who choose to travel light.
