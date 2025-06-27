Ryanair was fined for charging passengers to print boarding passes at terminals. Photo / Kevin Hackert, Unsplash

A Spanish court says it has temporarily suspended heavy fines the leftist government imposed on budget airlines Ryanair and Norwegian Air for “abusive practices” such as charging for hand luggage.

The Madrid court said it accepted their appeals against the respective fines of €107 million (NZ$206m) and €1.6m while the basis of the case was still being resolved.

The court also justified its decision by the costliness of the fines which would “cause a mismatch and difficulties for the treasury” of the companies.

The airlines will have to pay guarantees collectively totalling almost €112m.

The consumer ministry announced fines against five companies in November for what it identified as “abusive practices”, including charging for hand luggage, providing misleading information and a lack of price transparency.