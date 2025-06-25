Alaska Airlines 737 blowout: Probe points blame at Boeing, federal officials

Boeing's inadequate training led to a near-catastrophic Alaska Airlines mid-flight incident, US investigators said. Photo / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Boeing’s failure to provide adequate training to manufacturing staff was a driving factor in a near-catastrophic Alaska Airlines mid-flight blowout, US investigators said today.

In its analysis of the January 2024 incident, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said faulty Boeing staff guidance and procedures – with ineffective federal oversight – were a probable cause for the mishap, in which a fuselage panel on a 737 Max broke free from the jetliner shortly after takeoff.

There were no serious injuries and pilots managed to fly the plane back to Portland, Oregon and land it safely.

But the drama plunged Boeing back into crisis mode, leading to a brief grounding of the 737 Max models involved in the incident and prompting federal officials to cap the Max’s monthly production. This hit Boeing’s profitability.

During a public meeting to present their findings, NTSB officials said they believed the problem stemmed from an action by Boeing staff to remove the left middle exit door of the plane during maintenance. They said this step was not ordered or overseen with proper protocols.