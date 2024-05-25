Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Booking.com’s new AI trip planner: I tried it and all I got was this lousy itinerary

Greg Bruce
By
5 mins to read
How many times can one travel planner AI send you to the Sky Tower? Very many. Photo / Michael Craig

How many times can one travel planner AI send you to the Sky Tower? Very many. Photo / Michael Craig

Greg Bruce is a senior multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald who has reported extensively from the front lines of the generative AI revolution.

OPINION

A few weeks ago, I received an email about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel