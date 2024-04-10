Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

The dos and don’ts of telling off other people’s kids

Greg Bruce
By
5 mins to read
Greg Bruce shares a personal story highlighting the complexities of parenting roles in public spaces. Photo / Getty Images

Greg Bruce shares a personal story highlighting the complexities of parenting roles in public spaces. Photo / Getty Images

It’s one of the thorniest dilemmas in modern parenting. Greg Bruce is right in the thick of it.

My wife and I were standing with many other parents by the roped-off running chute near the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle