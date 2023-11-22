TRYathlon start of a lifetime

2100 kids took the plunge in the opening Weet-Bix Tryathlon at Manurewa’s Mountford Park.

Now in its 32nd year, the event is a challenge for children aged 5 to 15 to set a personal physical activity goal following a training programme and a chance on the day to swim, bike and run for their competitor’s medal.

Since the start in 1992, over 475,000 Kiwi kids have taken part including several sports people in the making.

This year’s series is being supported by former TRYathletes and present-day Black Ferns sisters Chelsea and Alana Bremner.

2100 kids took part in the Weet-Bix TRYathlon opening event in Manurewa. Photo / Michael Craig

The Bremner sisters have completed 5 TRYs each and are proud to help see the next generation of Kiwi champions score their own wins by giving it a go.

“The Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlons were such fun for us as kids and we loved doing them,” said Chelsea, Black Fern #218. “We’re really excited to be involved again in this very special role as ambassadors to support and encourage the children of Aotearoa to get involved and have some fun.”

Younger sister and Black Fern teammate Alana said she remembers feeling a great sense of pride finishing the events with a big smile on her face.

“Some of my favourite childhood memories are participating in the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlons. We loved them so much that we went back year after year – five times over!

“We want all Kiwi kids to feel confident, no matter their ability or setbacks. It’s all about getting involved, giving it a go and feeling like a winner no matter what.”

Image 1 of 19 : The opening event in the 11-race series kicked off in Manurewa. Photographs by Michael Craig

The series started with just 500 kids in 1992 and numbers have grown steadily, with over 19,000 athletes expected to take part in the 2023/24 season.

There are 11 TRYathlons spanning the breadth of the motu, from Dunedin to Auckland, with the last event in New Plymouth on March 27.

Chelsea and Alana Bremner join a long list of past participants who have gone on to achieve fantastic sporting achievements on the world stage, including Olympian triathlete Debbie Tanner and fellow Black Fern Sarah Hirini.

“There is something special in completing a personal challenge such as the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon,” Sanitarium national marketing manager NZ Peter Davis said.

“Chelsea and Alana are TRY alumni and can empathise with young TRYathletes who might be nervous about giving it a go for the first time. Our Weet-Bix Kids ambassadors, and all entrants, can look up to the sisters and see how much they loved the TRYs, and get out there and give it their all.”

Open to all kids, the TRYathlon caters to all levels of fitness and experience. TRYathletes will swim, bike and run their way around age-specific lengths of the course.

For regions where there is no physical TRYathlon event, the TRY Challenge can be completed anytime, anywhere – at school, in the backyard or community space. More than 10,000 Kiwis have completed their own TRY Challenge since they began in 2020.

For more information go to trychallenge.co.nz/