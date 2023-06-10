Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Greg Bruce: Mediocre parents might just be the best parents

By
4 mins to read
The overwhelm is real, so maybe it's time to stop trying so hard.

The overwhelm is real, so maybe it's time to stop trying so hard.

My first Father’s Day as a dad occurred when our first child was not quite a month old. I was chock full of oxytocin and unjustified self-belief: our daughter was super cute, a great sleeper,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle