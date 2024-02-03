Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Auckland Theatre Company Hyperspace star Kruze Tangira’s rise to the top

Joanna Wane
By
9 mins to read
At 31, Kruze Tangira is about to star in his breakthrough role. Photo / Dean Purcell

At 31, Kruze Tangira is about to star in his breakthrough role. Photo / Dean Purcell

Joanna Wane talks to one half of the hottest ticket in town.

TVNZ Te Karere journalist Kruze Tangira, a former captain of New Zealand men’s netball team, fancies himself as a snappy dresser.

After taking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle