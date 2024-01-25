Few things ruin a trip quite like arriving at your destination only to find your bags have gone walkabouts. Here's how to avoid losing your precious belongings in the first place and what can help them be reunited with you as soon as possible if the worst does happen. Video / NZ Herald

As we head into 2024, many Kiwis are planning to pack their bags and travel around the world for trips that can be life-changing, awe-inspiring and, often, costly.

From airport taxis to tough exchange rates, roaming charges or baggage fees, international travel can quickly put a strain on your savings.

However, there are ways you can cut costs and make savings with the help of ChatGPT.

Is the platform an infallible source of information that can fully plan a trip start-to-finish? Not necessarily. However, it can provide an extremely helpful starting point you can later refine with your own research.

Here are five ways ChatGPT can help turn your travel aspirations into a budget-friendly reality.

1. Set up a budget

It’s hard to plan a budget trip if you don’t have, well, a budget. For the less money savvy, the task of costing up a trip can seem daunting, which is why it’s a perfect task to delegate to ChatGPT.

The AI platform can draw information from across the internet to offer estimated costs for meals, transportation, and attractions at your chosen destination, depending on your priorities. From there, you have a great framework you can refine as you book certain accommodations, restaurants or experiences.

2. Master flight prices

Booking flights can feel a little like gambling as we try to hit the perfect window of time when prices hit their lowest point. For Kiwis, the flight can easily be the most expensive part of a trip, so getting this right is important.

Fortunately, Google has released a handy new tool that could save you hundreds on your next booking. However, ChatGPT can also come in handy by providing insights into general trends and alerting you to opportune moments for booking flights.

Read More: How to find cheap flights

3. Find cheap spots to sleep

Accommodation costs also make up a large chunk of total travel costs. While booking platforms often allow you to filter according to price, they don’t always show all the different types of accommodation available.

Instead, ChatGPT can offer a range of possible places to stay, from hostels and hotels to Airbnb, guesthouses or even university dorm rooms, along with specific suggestions of top-rated places.

4. Find free activities

Major cities often have hundreds of free activities and attractions, some even better than the crowded ticketed spots. By using ChatGPT, you can ask for a personalised itinerary based on your interests, past travel experiences, and (most importantly) budget.

For example, a history buff visiting Paris will be told to check out the Notre-Dame Cathedral, artists’ suburb of Montmartre, the Sacré-Cœur Basilica and Luxembourg Gardens; all for free.

5. Travel around on the cheap

It can be tricky to navigate a new city without wasting money on cabs or Ubers. Especially if there’s a cheap, efficient and accessible form of public transport.

This is where ChatGPT can help by suggesting the most wallet-friendly transport choices, whether it’s a public bus, bike-sharing system, or tram.

