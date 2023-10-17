Kiwis are willing to cut costs or delay purchases in order to afford international travel, one study shows. Photo / 123rf

Few things are more disappointing than carefully budgeting for that big trip, only for the exchange rate to trip you up when you arrive at your destination.

An unfavourable exchange rate can often mean your long-awaited trip overseas ends up costing hundreds if not thousands more.

Unfortunately, according to the experts at Wise, you’ll want to avoid heading to the UK, Europe or the US. In these spots, NZ$1 is worth just £0.48, US$0.59 and €0.56.

On the plus side, there are some destinations that will take your money an extra mile. Here are seven spots where the New Zealand dollar is strong, according to current exchange rates.

Indonesia

If you were waiting for a sign to book that Bali getaway, this is it. Currently, NZ$1 is worth Rp9273.16 (Indonesian rupiah), so the relatively cheap food, activities and accommodation in spots like Bali will be even easier on the wallet. For context, a 500-millilitre bottle of local beer is Rp50,000 ($5.39), and renting a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre will set you back just Rp9,793,517.95 ($1056.14)... for the month.

If you were waiting for a sign to book that Bali getaway, this is it.

Poland

Poland has long been favoured amongst those keen on an inexpensive holiday, as food, accommodation and other costs tend to be far lower than in other parts of Europe. Even better, NZ$1 currently buys zł2.47 (Polish zloty), which means a trip to Krakow is incredibly affordable, with a standard beer costing $1.70. Yes, getting there is still expensive, but if you’re planning to spend Christmas in Europe, consider heading to Poland, which also has some of Europe’s best Christmas markets.

Japan

If you’re mulling over a trip to Japan, now is a great time to go as NZ$1 currently buys ¥88.29 (Japanese yen). This means if you grab a three-course meal for two at a nice restaurant in Tokyo, it’ll only cost you around ¥6,000 or $67.96, while a local beer will be about $4.47. Just make sure to be aware of the 10 etiquette rules that trip most travellers up.

Tokyo. Photo / Unsplash

India

India-bound travellers are in for a treat, as NZ$1 will get you ₹49.07 (Indian rupees). So, if you head to the tropical city of Goa, you’ll only pay ₹140 ($2.85) for a coffee, ₹200 ($4.08) for a street vendor meal or ₹300 ($6.11) for a 10-kilometre taxi trip. If Delhi is on your itinerary, we’ve got you covered with a list of myths and misconceptions people often fall for.

Argentina

Is Buenos Aires on your wishlist? Now is a brilliant time to go if you want your hard-earned money to go far. Currently, NZ$1 buys $206.22 (Argentine pesos). That being said, a lack of supply means it can be difficult to buy Argentine pesos, so most businesses there accept the US dollar. Thankfully, even US currency goes a bit further in Argentina. A standard coffee will set you back just NZ$2.60, and a bottle of medium-range red wine costs around NZ$5.68; a bargain compared to back home.

South Africa

South Africa is calling, well, at least the South African rand is. Currently, NZ$1 buys R11.08 (at the time of writing), so you can grab a delicious bottle of mid-range red wine for just 100R (NZ$9.02), while a cheap eat at a restaurant will cost around 175R (NZ$15.79). Alternatively, you could use the favourable exchange rate to spend large and stay somewhere truly unforgettable, like Sabi Sands Game Reserve, for a bucket-list Safari trip.

A leopard at Bush Lodge, one of four lodges at Sabi Sabi, a private nature reserve in South Africa.

Sri Lanka

Several years of political turmoil have pushed Sri Lanka off most tourists’ travel lists, which is good news for those keen to visit, as the destination is just as gorgeous as other spots in South Asia but tends to be cheaper and less busy. Add a strong exchange rate, and Sri Lanka starts to look like a top spot to visit Asap. Since NZ$1 converts to Rs191.05 (Sri Lankan rupees), an inexpensive restaurant meal in Colombo will cost just NZ$4.71 (Rs900), while a local beer goes for NZ$2.62 (Rs500).

All exchange rates are correct at the time of writing and will be subject to change.