The culture shock is real when you visit Japan. Photo / Sarah Pollok

Few things are more perplexing, exhausting and totally fascinating than the shock of another country's culture. Suddenly, even the most universal-seeming things (like how to greet someone or use a toilet) are flipped on their head, keeping you constantly on your toes.

Figuring out these differences is part of the fun of travel. However, after visiting Japan just one week after it opened to international tourists, there were a few things visitors should prepare for.

1. How to say 'thank you'

If, like me, you tend to learn a few basic words and phrases in the local language, you'll have this one sorted. However, travellers who forgo learning the basics should absolutely learn how to say 'arigato' (thank you) or 'arigato gozaimasu' (thank you very much).

I've been to a few countries but none come close to having Japan's thanking culture. Within the course of a single taxi ride or drink at a bar, the word is often exchanged upwards of 10 times.

Listen closely in public and you'll soon hear the phrase 'arigato gozaimasu'. Photo / Sarah Pollok

2. The importance of shoes (or lack of)

Before visiting, I knew the Japanese were big on taking shoes off when indoors. What I hadn't known was the very specific way this must be done.

Generally, the Japanese forgive westerners for cultural missteps but getting this wrong can earn you a quiet but firm scolding. Always make sure your shoes never touch an area where people are shoeless and your bare feet never touch the ground where you wear shoes.

The shoe-removal process takes a little while to get the hang of. Photo / Sarah Pollok

3. Business cards are still big

Whether you're 25 or 65 it's unlikely you travel with a stack of business cards at hand or pack them on travels. However, if you're in Japan for business, it's worth having a stash in your back pocket.

Even in hypermodern cities like Tokyo, business cards are always present and must be received in the correct manner; with both hands and a small bow before giving yours in return.

4. Leave the hugs behind

Reaching out for a handshake upon meeting someone new is so common in New Zealand, it's practically an instinct. However, it's one you must curb while travelling in Japan, which is a no-contact culture.

Here, even friends and family favour a bow over hugs or hand-holding while in public and while you may spot some young couples walking arm-in-arm, it's rare. As awkward as it will feel to keep your arms by your sides and simply bow, it's the best way to go.

As a non-contact culture, physical displays of affection are rare. Photo / Sarah Pollok

5. Don't underestimate Google Translate

If you download just one phone app for your trip, let it be Google Translate. While it's easy to get the gist of an Italian menu item or Spanish train schedule, Japan's fancy characters are pretty impossible to guess at. Plus, if you stray from major cities like Tokyo, prepare to see very few English words or speakers.

This certainly makes one feel immersed in the culture but can make ordering meals or getting directions challenging. With the Google Translate app, you simply point your phone camera at something and it will instantly show a rough English translation.

With Google Translate, you can point-and-shoot your phone camera to translate words. Photo / Google

6. Mind your chopsticks

Finished with your sushi? If the table settings include a small ceramic chopstick block, remember to prop them back on there between meals; not on the plate or table.

Locals don't always bother with this accessory during casual meals but if the table is set with them, the most polite thing to do is place them there. Placing chopsticks in the wrong spot isn't a huge deal, but can be a small way to mind your Japanese manners.

If your table setting has a chopstick holder, this is the best place to keep them between meals. Photo / Sarah Pollok

7. Vegans beware

Speaking of mealtimes, those who are strictly vegan or vegetarian should prepare for limited options. While plant-based food is mainstream in most western countries, Japanese cuisine leans heavily on meat, dairy and especially fish, particularly in rural regions.

Fortunately, with the help of our local guide and some dietary flexibility, we still enjoyed some incredible food.

Despite the focus on meat, dairy and seafood, there are still workarounds for plant-based travellers. Photo / Sarah Pollok

8. Unsure? Ask!

A fellow journalist once told me: 'Japan is a place with countless rules, but you'll never know if you've broken them'. Japanese culture may be a network of complex rituals and precise practices but a deeply entrained politeness means they'll rarely call out your faux pas.

So, if you're confused about certain habits or traditions, don't be shy, just ask!

Our gorgeous guide Yoko models mask-wearing, despite the lack of a government mandate. Photo / Sarah Pollok

9. Don't be intimidated by the toilets

If you panic at the sight of a toilet in Japan, you aren't alone. Decked out with a control panel that wouldn't look out of place on a spacecraft (and all in Japanese), it's easy to feel overwhelmed. There are buttons to play music and others that emit deodorant, buttons to spray water and more still to adjust the pressure of a flush.

While it's fun to have a play around, you'll be pleased to know the flush is often a simple lever beside the toilet.

10. Pack a few masks

Most countries may have "ditched masks" but the Japanese wore face coverings long before Covid and will likely continue the practice long after. From underground train stations to expansive outdoor parks, taxi cabs or shopping malls, almost everyone masks up from the moment their leave their home.

The few people you do see without masks tend to be westerners who seem intent on playing the part of the obnoxious tourist.