Bali is a must-do destination for those seeking a cultural and wellness-based holiday. With warm temperatures year round, there is no better time to go. Video / Sarah Pollok

Few ‘hidden gems’ stay hidden for very long (especially the good ones), and in Bali, a previously unknown beach off the beaten track is beginning to earn some global attention.

Melasti Beach in Uluwatu has long been loved by locals and used for Balinese Hindu ceremonies due to its significant location at the southernmost point in Bali.

But now, thanks to online word of mouth, the stunning stretch of white sand, blue water and tropical forest has become popular with tourists looking for a good time.

This year, more than one million visitors stopped by, the Bali Sun reported, a 30 per cent increase compared to pre-pandemic.

Tourists are swiftly discovering a new top beach in Bali. Photo / TikTok, @carlaoliveirra @welcometosammiesworld

According to Wayan Karnawa, chief manager of Melasti Beach, most international tourists appeared to be from Australia, Russia and China.

“Previously the maximum was 2,000 people per day, but now it can be 3,000 people, and on national holidays it can be up to 10,000 people per day,” he told reporters.

Despite a spike in interest, the beach still appears to be largely an Indonesian secret; 80 per cent of visitors this year were domestic tourists and only 20 per cent were international.

Fortunately, none have been the unruly kind causing havoc in other parts of the island, Karnawa said.

“So far we have always received the impression of a good message. No one has excessive complaints,” he said.

Contrary to the response of many people who run attractions or cities facing many tourists, Karnawa said he hoped to see even more in the future due to the benefits visitors brought to local businesses and communities.

Dozens of content creators have already capitalised on the beach’s beautiful qualities, using footage of the beach in TikTok videos and Instragram reels and proclaiming it to be the “best beach in Bali”.