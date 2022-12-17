Poland’s Christmas markets are very popular. Photo / Getty Images

Destination of the Week: Poland

Why you should go

It’s understandable, when Christmas markets are mentioned, to instantly envisage Europe. Specifically, Germany’s glowing town squares swarming with bratwurst-eating merrymakers. And yet, a recent survey by The Bucket List Company analysed everything from online ratings to social media reactions and found Poland’s Christmas markets are the most popular. With various towns hosting tiny timber huts strung with fairy lights and -4°C temperatures flirting with the idea of snow, Poland’s markets are everything you could wish for in a winter wonderland.

Rynek Glowny town square is framed by St Mary’s Basilica. Photo / Getty Images

Top spots

Krakow Christmas Market occupies Krakow’s main square, Rynek Głowny, the largest medieval square in Europe. Dating back to the 13th century and framed by St Mary’s Basilica, it’s the perfect backdrop for local artisans selling their wares. Each night, performances such as the Krakow Children’s Choir and Santa parades fill the air with music and laughter. Further north, at Wroclaw Christmas Market, Bajkowy Lasek is a unique and family-friendly “Fairy Tale Forest” featuring Pinocchio-like wooden characters enacting storybook scenes, and for the adults, there’s mulled wine served in little red boots.

An view of Wroclaw Christmas Market in Poland from above. Photo / Getty Images

Best eats

From hearty sausages to freshly baked bread, stalls sell a medley of treats to ward off the winter chill. Grab a big bag of roasted chestnuts while moving between vendors, and stock up on gingerbread to last until the new year. Try oscypek, a signature smoked cheese from the Polish mountains: grilled and served with cranberries and bacon. Then wash it all down with mulled wine and krupnik, a local honey-based alcohol.

Oscypek is a signature smoked cheese from the Polish mountains. Photo / Getty Images

For more to see and do in Poland, visit poland.travel/en