From shoulder season to cooking your own meals and getting outdoors, there are plenty of ways to cut costs on your next motorhome holiday in New Zealand and Australia, writes Jessica Palmer.

Motorhome holidays offer a convenient and exciting way to explore the great outdoors but they are not the budget alternative they once were. From rising fuel costs to renting the actual motorhome to inflated campground fees, it can add up quickly.

However, with a bit of savvy, a touch of smarts and some careful planning, it’s still possible to enjoy the quintessential motorhome holiday without breaking the bank. So whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a long road trip, these tips will help ensure your motorhome holiday stays within budget.

Choose your dates wisely

It doesn’t matter if you’re travelling with your family, as a duo or going solo, avoiding peak season is one of the easiest ways to reduce the cost of a motorhome holiday. As you probably already know, everything costs more over the school holidays and the national holiday periods.

Good news as we head towards the cooler months, you’ll get more bang for your buck in autumn. Heading over the ditch? Avoid winter in Cairns because everyone south of the Queensland border is already there escaping the cold. Instead, go during the shoulder season months of April, May, September or October. Do you see where we’re going with this?

As an added bonus, avoiding peak season also means fewer crowds and less waiting in lines at attractions.

Two out of three ain’t bad when it comes to home-cooked meals

Eating out three times a day will very quickly drain your bank account, especially if you’re travelling with kids. The majority of motorhome rentals will come with a fridge and a small kitchen so it’s quite easy to whip up cheaper alternatives in your motorhome just like you would at home.

The easiest thing to do is head to the shops as soon as you’ve got the keys to your motorhome and stock up on food before you hit the road. As Meat Loaf once sang, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, so if you can reduce your eating out spend to only once a day, this will go a long way to keeping within budget.

Where you stay matters

The vast majority of motorhomes have a second battery for your creature comforts. This means that if you aren’t too wasteful with power, costs can be kept down by seeking out a free camp or lower-cost private campsite every second night and only booking into a commercial holiday park when you need to plug into power to recharge.

You can’t just camp anywhere for free, however, in rural areas, many councils provide free camping areas in the hope that you’ll return the favour by visiting their small town. Alternatively, camping on private land has exploded in popularity with the arrival of HipCamp in both New Zealand and Australia. This platform is a win-win for both landholders and campers, allowing you to park your van for a night or two on amazing farming properties for an affordable price.

Seek out the sought-after one-way rental

Did you know you can rent a motorhome one way for as little as $1 per day? Motorhome rental companies sometimes need to shift vehicles to a specific destination to meet their rental needs and offer heavily discounted specials to get them there.

The only downside is that you won’t usually be able to negotiate the dates and will be given a limited amount of time to move the van from one location to another, usually between two popular pick-up and drop-off locations. But if you are able to score one of these great deals, it’s a surefire way to reduce the cost of your motorhome holiday.

Book things in advance

By planning big-ticket items like your motorhome hire, experiences and accommodation in advance, it’s much easier to score a great deal and take advantage of lower prices. In addition, you’ll know what your wallet is in for long before you leave, resulting in a lot less stress once you hit the ground running.

Check out all the free and low-cost attractions

With both New Zealand and Australia being the lucky countries when it comes to the great outdoors, there are plenty of free and low-cost activities to do on your motorhome holiday. Spend a day at the beach, go on a hike in a national park, chase waterfalls or take the kids to a playground. Likewise, explore a public art trail or visit one of the many free or low-cost museums and art galleries around.

Choose a smaller motorhome

If you plan to stay in holiday parks with established facilities, do you need to hire a large motorhome with both a shower and toilet? Really consider your actual needs when it comes to the motorhome because a smaller van is not only cheaper to rent but will usually use less fuel and is often easier to park.