Rugged Auckland island named one of world's best

A rugged island in the Waitematā Harbour has been voted one of the world's best. Photo / ATEED

A Hauraki motu within ferry-ride of Auckland has been selected as one of the best islands in the world. No, there isn't a vineyard in sight but there's plenty of volcanic adventures.

Rangitoto has been selected as one of the world's greatest islands by the Big Seven.

Among the blue shores of the Azores (12) to the frigid archipelago of Iceland (7) - the island was chosen in a poll by the 2.5 million-large social following, the top fifty is a list to suit all tastes.

Fullers360 runs a Rangitoto Island service from the Auckland Harbour. Photo / Supplied

New kid on the block, the volcanic cone is the youngest of Auckland's many maunga. A youthful 550 years old, the island erupted onto the scene when the rest of the list were already ancient.

Fellow top fifty Mont St Michelle (36) in France, already had a medieval Benedictine fort Abbaye du Mont-Saint-Michel on top of it, while Rangitoto was still submerged below Auckland harbour.

Landing at number 28 on the list, the 260-metre cone is hard to ignore.

Mont Saint Michele in Normandy was already a castle before Rangitoto emerged. Photo / Unsplash, Michel Lebaume

It has quickly become a focal point of the skyline in Tamaki Makaurau.

Reachable by boat or ferry from downtown Auckland today visitors can enjoy the breathtaking walk to the summit, or black lava caves in the pōhutukawa forest.

Doubling up the day-adventure, at low tide Rangitoto is joined to Motutapu Island by the Gardiner Gap causeway.

Across the bay Waiheke - AKA Auckland's wine island - has been snubbed. Popular with by international superstars Justine Beiber and Serena Williams (who accepted a marriage proposal on the island) its accolades include back to back listings in the Travel + Leisure Island awards and place on the Conde Nast Gold list.

The Cook Islands' Aitutaki was voted one of the world's best islands. Photo / Unsplash, Christoph Burgdorfer

However, the masses have chosen the rugged, volcanic Rangitoto over the easy charms of Waiheke.

Also making an appearance in the list is the lagoon of Aitutaki in the Cook Islands. A short hop away from Rarotonga, the desert island is number 24 for its crystal blue lagoon and white sand motus. "what more could you ask from one of the best islands in the world?" ask Big Seven editors.

Top place was taken by Lummi Island near Seattle. The US island has gained huge popularity with American holidaymakers looking for some outdoor adventure during the pandemic.

At 550 years old, Rangitoto is the youngest island on the list. Photo / Supplied, ATEED

50 Best Islands 2021