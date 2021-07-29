Voyager 2021 media awards
Travel

Rugged Auckland island named one of world's best

3 minutes to read
A rugged island in the Waitematā Harbour has been voted one of the world's best. Photo / ATEED

NZ Herald

A Hauraki motu within ferry-ride of Auckland has been selected as one of the best islands in the world. No, there isn't a vineyard in sight but there's plenty of volcanic adventures.

Rangitoto has been selected as one of the world's greatest islands by the Big Seven.

Among the blue shores of the Azores (12) to the frigid archipelago of Iceland (7) - the island was chosen in a poll by the 2.5 million-large social following, the top fifty is a list to suit all tastes.

Fullers360 runs a Rangitoto Island service from the Auckland Harbour. Photo / Supplied
New kid on the block, the volcanic cone is the youngest of Auckland's many maunga. A youthful 550 years old, the island erupted onto the scene when the rest of the list were already ancient.

Fellow top fifty Mont St Michelle (36) in France, already had a medieval Benedictine fort Abbaye du Mont-Saint-Michel on top of it, while Rangitoto was still submerged below Auckland harbour.

Landing at number 28 on the list, the 260-metre cone is hard to ignore.

Mont Saint Michele in Normandy was already a castle before Rangitoto emerged. Photo / Unsplash, Michel Lebaume
It has quickly become a focal point of the skyline in Tamaki Makaurau.

Reachable by boat or ferry from downtown Auckland today visitors can enjoy the breathtaking walk to the summit, or black lava caves in the pōhutukawa forest.

Doubling up the day-adventure, at low tide Rangitoto is joined to Motutapu Island by the Gardiner Gap causeway.

Across the bay Waiheke - AKA Auckland's wine island - has been snubbed. Popular with by international superstars Justine Beiber and Serena Williams (who accepted a marriage proposal on the island) its accolades include back to back listings in the Travel + Leisure Island awards and place on the Conde Nast Gold list.

The Cook Islands' Aitutaki was voted one of the world's best islands. Photo / Unsplash, Christoph Burgdorfer
However, the masses have chosen the rugged, volcanic Rangitoto over the easy charms of Waiheke.

Also making an appearance in the list is the lagoon of Aitutaki in the Cook Islands. A short hop away from Rarotonga, the desert island is number 24 for its crystal blue lagoon and white sand motus. "what more could you ask from one of the best islands in the world?" ask Big Seven editors.

Top place was taken by Lummi Island near Seattle. The US island has gained huge popularity with American holidaymakers looking for some outdoor adventure during the pandemic.

At 550 years old, Rangitoto is the youngest island on the list. Photo / Supplied, ATEED
50 Best Islands 2021

  1. Côn So'n, Vietnam
  2. Mallorca, Spain
  3. Chiloe, Chile
  4. Paros, Greece
  5. St. Lucia, Caribbean
  6. Öland, Sweden
  7. Tobago
  8. Formentera, Spain
  9. Culebra, Puerto Rico
  10. Koh Rong Samloem, Cambodia
  11. Cozumel, Mexico
  12. Jicaro, Nicaragua
  13. La Digue, Seychelles
  14. Laucala Island, Fiji
  15. Mont-Saint-Michel, France
  16. St. Barts, Caribbean
  17. Salt Spring Island, BC, Canada
  18. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
  19. Pulau Tengah, Malaysia
  20. Gozo, Malta
  21. Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
  22. Sir Bani Yas – Abu Dhabi, UAE
  23. Rangitoto Island, New Zealand
  24. Curaçao
  25. The Maldives
  26. Cebu, Philippines
  27. Aitutaki, The Cook Islands
  28. Colonsay, Scotland
  29. Kauai, Hawaii
  30. Havelock Island, Andaman Islands, India
  31. Santorini, Greece
  32. Corsica, France
  33. Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada
  34. Ibiza, Spain
  35. Bali, Indonesia
  36. The Aran Islands, Ireland
  37. Capri, Italy
  38. Koh Tao, Thailand
  39. Azores, Portugal
  40. Rawa Island, Malaysia
  41. Bora Bora, French Polynesia
  42. Flatey, Iceland
  43. Barbados
  44. Pemba Island, Zanzibar
  45. Fraser Island, Australia
  46. Korcula, Croatia
  47. Sommarøy, Norway
  48. Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu
  49. Palawan, Philippines
  50. Lummi Island, Washington