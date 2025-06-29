Honeymooners, a once-in-a-lifetime blow-the-budget trip, or rich listers escaping from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

First impressions:

Bora Bora has long been my dream destination, and I desperately hoped it wouldn’t be a “never meet your heroes” type of situation. But as soon as I landed at Bora Bora airport, the luxury second-to-none experience began. Greeted by Westin staff, I was assisted with my bags, given a custom refillable drink bottle and transported to a private luxury boat, which took me to the hotel.

The entire thing felt very White Lotus in the best way possible as friendly staff guided me off the boat, and my bags disappeared into the abyss, later appearing in my room. A buggy took us from the dock to reception as we took in the magnificent views and got our first glimpse of the resort’s luxurious renovation.

As our room wasn’t quite ready yet, friendly staff popped us into a beautiful temporary room, where we were able to shower, relax and enjoy our private bit of beach-front.

But The Westin was at its best when we checked into our overwater bungalow, getting our first taste of its idyllic surroundings and exactly what $3100+ a night gets you.

The bedroom of an overwater bungalow at The Westin. Photo / Supplied

The room:

Using keyless electronic bracelets, we accessed our bungalow to find an incredible greeting in the form of champagne, chef-crafted snacks, a Westin signature candle, a complimentary beach bag, and a room completely adorned with florals.

The room was modern with striking Polynesian accents and was centred around a luxurious bed, which came with a Sleep Well menu, enabling you to make bedding and sleep routine preferences, and lavender balm. It had a generous walk-in wardrobe and large entrance area with a floor-to-ceiling mirror – a must when crafting iconic resort looks.

The room also had a section of see-through floor panelling so we could watch the fish swim underneath from bed. A truly magical experience while enjoying a morning coffee.

But it was the beauty of the outdoor elements and the view of Mount Otemanu that set this apart from anything I‘ve ever experienced. A ladder off our generous deck took us down to our own bit of turquoise ocean that had a few stingrays and plenty of sea life to swim with. An outdoor shower meant you could rinse off before plopping yourself on a sun lounger to soak up more of the delicious Bora Bora sun.

You'll get your own piece of turquoise ocean from your overwater bungalow at the Westin Bora Bora. Photo / Matt Gibb

Bathroom:

The double bathroom sinks and vanity were within the primary room, but there was a separate toilet and a large shower that were closed off. The bathroom contained aesthetically pleasing Noa Noa amenities, replenished daily, and there was loads of bench space on the marble vanity tops.

Facilities:

One of my favourite features was the Westin-branded bikes scattered across the resort and readily available to get around on. I took one on my daily trek to a state-of-the-art fitness studio that had top-of-the-line equipment and was thoughtfully designed. The gym was flanked by an eco centre, and a turtle passing by caused quite the stir with gym goers rushing to see him on his travels.

The resort also offers diving, water sports, sunrise yoga, Pilates, and paddle yoga as well as their signature Heavenly Spa by Westin.

The partially submerged loungers were perfect for sipping pina coladas. Photo / Supplied

They also had a small convenience store on site for anything you may have forgotten. However, I recommend packing as many “conveniences” as you can – I spent NZ$30 on a box of tampons from the store and may never financially recover.

Another incredible facility was the loungers that were partially immersed in the pool. I was able to read a book, sip a piña colada and stay cool while getting impeccable poolside service.

Also worth noting was the strong Wi-Fi across the entire resort – not always the case when travelling in the Pacific islands.

Food and drink:

We did a lot of poolside dining at Te Ava, enjoying the cocktails and a poke bowl right on the ocean. Delivery was fast, and the food was fresh and skillfully cooked.

The poke bowls were fresh and delicious. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Breakfast was a large selection of local and international cuisine at Tipanier – a French bistro with a Polynesian twist. We didn’t get to check out Maere, their signature restaurant, but heard guests raving about the head chef’s culinary triumphs.

Breakfast was served right on the lagoon. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

We dined twice at Vara Vara, a laid-back beachside option, where we enjoyed the sunset and an extensive menu of steaks, seafood, and loads of lighter fresh options, with our feet in the sand. Service was always exceptional, and the manager, Sarah, was incredible at ensuring every need was catered to, and we had the perfect seat to soak in the view.

In the neighbourhood:

While the resort itself is remote, some amazing local vendors will come pick you up directly from the dock. This is easiest when organised through the hotel itself. We went on a Bora Bora Cultural & Snorkelling Lagoon tour, which was incredible. It took us to neighbouring islands where lunch was provided by the village, after an epic day of snorkelling and relaxing on a lagoon boat complete with side hammocks. I highly recommend booking a half-day or day trip and taking a dip with the reef sharks.

The Bora Bora Cultural & Snorkelling Lagoon tour is a must-do. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Sustainability:

The resort is free from plastic water bottles, and guests are provided with refillable insulated water bottles. Water fill stations and ice machines are easy to find across the resort.

The resort prides itself on waste reduction, limiting the use of plastics and championing biodiversity conservation at the Eco Centre. Their ingredients for menus are also sourced locally with sustainability in mind.

Accessibility:

The Westin offers facilities and services to support guests with disabilities, including accessible guest rooms and transportation options. They also provide accessible dining options and activities. It’s recommended to contact the resort directly to confirm specific accessibility needs and preferences.

The Westin Bora Bora is home to the most incredible sunsets. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Price:

Prices start at $3100 a night

Contact:

marriott.com/en-us/hotels/bobwi-the-westin-bora-bora-resort-and-spa/overview/ or call +689 406-05151

Jenni Mortimer is the NZ Herald’s chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and has previously worked as lifestyle, entertainment and travel editor.