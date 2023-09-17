Escape to Waiheke's boutique tea store Timmy Smith for tea tasting and blending sessions. Picture / Supplied

Christina Hyde owns Onetangi Beach Apartments and Waiheke Island Motel, and is the chairperson of Waiheke Island Tourism Incorporated. She shares the island’s best-kept secrets.

Christina Hyde owns Onetangi Beach Apartments and Waiheke Island Motel and is also Chairperson of Waiheke Island Tourism Incorporated. Photo / Peter Rees photography

I’d say Waiheke Island caters to all interests – the world-class vineyards and restaurants delight wine and food enthusiasts, but there’s also plenty of hiking, zip-lining with EcoZip Adventures, on-sea adventures with BySea and Terra and Tide, as well as eBike and mountain biking. The warm hospitality of the locals adds to the island’s welcoming vibe. It’s conveniently accessible from Auckland and provides a relaxing getaway whatever the season.

EcoZip on Waiheke Island. Photo / Supplied

While here I’d recommend immersing yourself in the art at Waiheke Art Gallery. Walk the Whakanewha Loop, amongst the nīkau forest and the Cascades waterfall, then sign up for a Nourish Gardens workshop - connecting with sustainable farming and gardening - and embrace the island’s agricultural heritage.

For a unique and relaxing alternative to wine tasting, visitors can indulge in tea blending sessions at Timmy Smith in Oneroa. Three organic sparkling teas are sampled in their raw form, and guests leave with their own personalised bag of self-blended organic tea.

The light and bright Timmy Smith, with Oneroa Bay in the background. Picture / Peter Rees

Fuller’s Ferry has recently increased its fares to and from the island and while price hikes are never good for business, we are seeing most companies balance operational costs and demand fluctuations with inflation hikes. Plus, off-peak fares have never been cheaper. Waiheke has a special island atmosphere and will continue to attract visitors come what may.

Even if you’ve visited the island countless times before, there’s always something new to discover. Fort Stony Batter was built in secret during WWII to protect one of the entrances to Auckland Harbour. Most locals living on the island at the time didn’t even know it was being built, as supplies were landed directly on a local beach. Abandoned and neglected for 60 years, the tunnels have now been restored and achieved Monument of National Significance status, complete with art spaces and a music chamber.

Waiheke Island boasts many highly rated restaurants but as a mother of three, Passage Rock is a firm family favourite. There are activities amongst the vines to keep the kids occupied, while you sit back and savour Passage Rock‘s Reserve Syrah, Waiheke’s most-awarded wine... for market research purposes of course!

For more to see and do, visit instagram.com/waiheke.world