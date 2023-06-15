Waiheke Island Motel is the ideal choice for anyone on a budget. Photo / Supplied

If you love Waiheke Island but loathe forking out for accommodation, Waiheke Island Motel is the ideal choice for anyone on a budget, writes Anna Sarjeant

Location: Sitting just off the “main drag” in Waiheke’s quieter town of Ostend, a 12-minute drive from the Matiatia ferry terminal, Waiheke Island Motel is nestled into the hillside. Drive 10 minutes in any direction and you’ll likely find a gorgeous sliver of beach.

Style: The budget-conscious will love it here. You won’t find bells and whistles but you will find every amenity you need for a few days or longer – at a price that won’t pilfer your pay packet. Owners Christina and Kelly take great care in providing well-maintained holiday lodgings that are both easy on the eye as well as on the wallet.

READ MORE: How to spend three days on Waiheke Island

Perfect for: Couples and families looking for a longer stint than a day trip but wince at the idea of Waiheke’s high prices. The motel is also a good option if you want to live the local island life. Tourists tend to congregate in Oneroa, while Ostend immerses visitors in the community.

Ostend immerses visitors into the community with weekly events such as Waiheke Ostend Market. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

Price: Rates start from approx. $180 per night.

First impressions: I was immediately excited to see the mention of a pool and spa on the motel’s billboard, and then crestfallen when I remembered I hadn’t packed swimwear. I needn’t have worried, it’s unheated and I am a wuss in water after - approx - February 10. Even so, there are two surf shops on the doorstep for emergency swimwear purchases.

The woman at reception was a delight and led us down to our standalone unit via a gravel path. We had a baby and buggy in tow, but it was a breeze with sloped pathways and a ramp straight to the door. This is no-frills accommodation, but the interior was clean, warm and spacious, with ranch sliding doors and a small deck area. A perfect home away from home for a family of three.

The living area complete with Sky TV at Waiheke Island Motel. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

Rooms: We stayed in a One-Bedroom Cottage, complete with separate bedroom and an additional single bed in the lounge area. There’s a basic but well-equipped kitchen just off the bedroom and lounge. I liked the novelty of having my own wicker armchair in front of the television (with Sky TV I might add). Beats sharing a couch with my 6-foot partner who’s all legs and elbows. At least for a few days. Eventually, I missed the extra warmth.

We requested a cot for our son and it was big. The mattress was squidgy and they provided extra sheets and blankets. He melted into it. Naps were a breeze and he slept solidly come nightfall. Music to mum and dad’s ears – or tiny baby snores. Same difference.

The bedroom in a One Bedroom Cottage at Waiheke Island Motel. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

Bathroom: Our unit had wheelchair access and therefore the bathroom was a large, wheelchair-friendly space too. The all-important shower pressure was brilliant and the single vanity was fit for purpose.

A wheelchair accessible bathroom at Waiheke Island Motel. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

Food & drink: Continental breakfast is provided. Open the fridge and you’ll find a hamper of fresh fruit, toast, condiments, cereal, yoghurt and milk. One for each guest (and replenished every day) so you certainly won’t go hungry. As a nation of coffee drinkers, you may not understand the (extreme) tea needs of a British person. I am happy to report there was enough milk for our combined brew consumption. You’ll also find instant coffee, green tea and hot chocolate but I’m an English Breakfast or nothing kind of girl.

Breakfast is a hamper of fresh fruit, toast, condiments, cereal, yoghurt and milk. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

Facilities: My partner jumped in the unheated pool which albeit covered, looked frigid – his pained facial expression confirmed as much. I have no doubt that in summer it’s the perfect spot for energetic children high on holiday excitement.

I dithered too long about purchasing new togs and missed the chance to try the spa pool. Fluffy pool towels are provided so you can skip the bit where you have to UFC your suitcase to fit them in - handy if you’re travelling light on Waiheke’s passenger ferry.

There’s a basic but well-equipped kitchen at Waiheke Island Motel. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

In the neighbourhood: You’re in the perfect spot for an Ostend mooch and a mere three minutes on foot from Countdown. The road is framed by bijou cafes, boutiques, gourmet grocery stores and surf shops. Also walkable are the night markets on Thursday evening, and the Saturday morning market which is directly across the road at the RSA.

If you’re heading further afield, the bus stop for AT buses, as well as the Hop On Hop Off tour bus is on the same road as the motel, reachable within minutes.

Family-friendly: I always forget something and this trip was no different. Little man didn’t have a blanket, but the motel did so he was as snug as a bug throughout – and mum got to keep her cardigan.

The motel cabin was wheelchair-friendly so therefore buggy-friendly, too. Our travel cot is light but I didn’t fancy lugging it on to the ferry. The motel provided one with no issues and it was all set up when we arrived.

The units at Waiheke Island Motel are clean, warm and spacious. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

Accessibility: Certain units are wheelchair accessible, with ramps throughout the motel park.

Sustainability: Individual packs of Forest & Bird NZ botanical body wash, conditioner and shampoo are provided in degradable paper-based packaging and presented in an Ecostick container.

Forest & Bird toiletries in degradable paper-based packaging. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

Contact: waihekemotel.co.nz