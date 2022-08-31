Moreton Island has incredible waters to snorkel and swim in. Photo / Supplied

Travellers searching for the most beautiful island may be better off heading across the ditch to Australia than staying in New Zealand, according to one recent world ranking.

Big 7, a travel publication based in Dubai, recently conducted a study to find (and rank) the world's best islands by using a combination of social media data and travel experts.

The competition was fierce and even incredible spots like Fiji's Laucala Island or Ibiza in Spain were ranked 43 and 45, respectively.

Auckland island breaks the top 20

Out of the 50 best islands, an Auckland spot managed to break into the top 20.

Waiheke Island was ranked 16th overall.

The "bohemian" island was described as "famous for its good food, wine and art" as well as being "heartstoppingly beautiful".

Just a 40-minute ferry ride from downtown Auckland, the second-largest island in the Hauraki Gulf is a favourite for Auckland locals, fellow Kiwis and international visitors.

Whether you love a long lunch between the vines, exploring boutique shops and galleries or kicking back on the beach, this little island really does tick all the boxes for a perfect island.

However, Waiheke didn't seem to be quite as idyllic or charming as a place in Australia.

Aussie beach takes 7th place

Making the top 10 list in 7th place was Moreton Island. Found off the northeast coast of Brisbane, Queensland, the island is packed with gorgeous sights and exciting activities for every kind of traveller.

Visitors can snorkel with rainbow-coloured fish, snorkel around spooky ship wrecks, toboggan down massive sand dunes or bathe in turquoise lagoons and hand-feed wild dolphins.

With so much to do, it's no surprise that visitors make a trip out of it and stay at one of the island's resorts.

Meanwhile, title of the world's best island was awarded to the iconic Mauritius. Located on the east coast of Africa, this island may be small but it holds a world of beauty unlike any other.

Lush exotic forests give way to white-sand beaches and brilliant clear waters where dolphins, whales and other creatures can be seen enjoying the warm temperatures.