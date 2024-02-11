The complete package: an idyllic stay at Malolo Island Resort, Fiji. Photo / Supplied

Jaime Lyth checks into Malolo Resort, 100% owned by a local Fijian family, offering a true, family-focused paradise for travellers, without the distractions of a more commercialised city resort.

Malolo Island Resort is located within Fiji’s famous Mamanuca Islands, known for golden beaches, palm trees and absolute relaxation. The string of 20 idyllic islands in the Mamanucas are one of Fiji’s most popular destinations, but it can be hard to decide where to set up camp for your holiday with such an abundance of options for tourists.

When you come across Malolo for the first time, a sprawling resort that sometimes feels more like a village, the choice suddenly becomes obvious.

The bures are situated across the beach with wide-open verandahs, so when you take your first step outside in the morning you’re immediately met with golden sand, soft washing waves and a blue sky.

The weatherboard plantation-style bures offer a much more homely feel than your average hotel room. The bures are separated from each other, each with a deck and hammock, but connected by stone paths for a village-like feel.

Malolo promotes a “disconnect to reconnect” experience, so TV, phones, radio, Wi-fi and the internet are only offered in specialised shared areas, away from the accommodation.

But those who don’t want to embrace disconnecting can still find surprisingly good cellphone data reception, despite being in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Normal facilities are still in place, all bures have air conditioning, a fridge, plunger coffee and tea making facilities, irons/ironing board, hairdryers, bathrooms and overhead fans.

The beach-rustic bungalows are decorated for comfort and calm, with high wooden beamed ceilings, rattan chairs and tables, a surprisingly large number of lighting options and a soft mix of beige, brown and white furnishings.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served in a grand white colonial building, the Terrace Restaurant, overlooking the two swimming pools. There’s also an open-air beach bar on the edge of the sand, where you can watch kids play games on the beach while you enjoy a cocktail and the sunset.

Hours can pass by while you’re sipping, relaxing, or floating in these areas, but who’s checking?

The Terrace Restaurant overlooks the adult and family swimming pools on Malolo Island Resort, Fiji. Photo / Supplied.

A family-owned business, there are small signs of dedication to the preservation of the beautiful island. There are no disposable toiletries in the bathrooms, Pure Fiji Shampoo, conditioner and body wash are provided in rustic clay bottles.

Kids run around freely and knock on the doors of their favourite holiday neighbours just like they would in a cul-de-sac back home.

They all meet each other through the kids club, “Tia’s Treehouse,” where parents can drop off their kids to enjoy some time for themselves.

What is obvious is how sincerely the staff love children. They learn the names of the kids quickly and appear to have inside jokes with the mini guests the moment they arrive.

It’s not just lovely, but reassuring to know the kids aren’t just being babysat, but are fully involved in activities and Fijian island life throughout the stay.

Each day of the kids club is themed, including focuses on endangered species, fish feeding, iguana and other fauna talks, traditional costume making and face painting, Fijian language lessons, Fijian childhood games and much more.

The accommodation on Malolo Island Resort is beach bungalow style, serving full privacy and comfort. Photo / Supplied.

The resort was even voted ‘Best Kids Club of Nannies in Fiji’ winner by Australian families this year.

The fun isn’t exclusively for kids, snorkelling equipment and other non-motorised water activities such as kayaks are available alongside island tours and hopping.

Daybeds line the beach, but even the keenest sun tanners won’t be able to resist a quick snorkel, where you can dip your head into waist-height water and immediately be met with schools of rainbow-coloured fish. It’s a fantastic option for children and those who don’t love swimming.

An undoubted highlight of the resort is the Leilani’s Spa, where you can enjoy massages and other spa treatments outdoors in the fresh air, under the backdrop of the lush rainforest, birdsong and distant waves.

Also on offer is a 15-minute boat trip to nearby Yaro village, for those who enjoy meeting the locals.

You can choose to do nothing or everything while you’re at Malolo, but either way, you’ll return with your “cup full.”

Couples and kids probably won’t leave Malolo with an extra suitcase full of souvenirs and gifts, but instead with new experiences and memories that last a lifetime.

The outdoor spa treatment area at Leilani’s Spa on Malolo Island Resort, Fiji. Photo / Supplied.

Checklist

MALOLO ISLAND RESORT, FIJI

GETTING THERE

Nadi International Airport on Fiji’s main island is the first stop for those wanting to visit Malolo. It’s only a three-hour flight from Auckland and Fiji Airways and Air New Zealand regularly fly direct from Auckland.

You can reach Malolo by a 10-minute seaplane flight directly from the airport, or a 45-minute private water taxi or the three-times daily scheduled catamaran (which can take 1-2hrs) both of which leave from Denarau Marina.

DETAILS

maloloisland.com

fiji.travel