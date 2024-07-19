Wānaka

Famous for its pristine lake and majestic mountains, Wānaka offers a unique blend of natural beauty and comforts. It’s a popular spot for adventurers who often spend their winter days skiing or snowboarding across the main skiing areas: Treble Cone, Cardrona Alpine Resort, Snow Farm and Soho Basin.

Treble Cone, Wānaka. Photo / Thierry Huet

But of course, Wānaka is more than its snow. If you’re the type to ski and snowboard all day, make sure you frequent the local restaurants to restore your energy. Book a tour of the Cardrona Distillery as part of your apres-ski activities and watch the spirits take shape, then eat your own weight in pizza at the Cow Pizza while relaxing beside a crackling fireplace.

If you’re looking for a quiet place to stay, Whare Kea Lodge and Chalet is a luxurious retreat with a view of beautiful Lake Wānaka and the glorious Southern Alps.

There’s also Cross Hill Lodge and Domes, a premium glamping location near Lake Hāwea which offers a private geodome perfect for a quiet holiday surrounded by forest and nature. Gorgeous from the outside, the domes boast a warm interior thanks to a gas fire and heat pump. Expect jaws to drop come nightfall, when the stars shine bright.

For the ultimate hot tub spot in Wānaka, visit the Sauna at the Outlet for a session in their traditional wood-fired sauna surrounded by scenery. Alternatively, try Oakridge Resort and choose from their nine outdoor heated pools. There’s also the Secret Sauna for a unique experience inside a wood-fired barrel sauna.

The private geodomes of Cross Hill Lodge and Domes illuminating at night. Photo / Cross Hill Lodge and Domes

Queenstown

Queenstown has many a great spot for snow lovers, notably The Remarkables and Coronet Peak, as well as easy access to Treble Cone and Cardrona Alpine Resort. However, the region is also famous for its hot pools and rejuvenating experiences.

One of the most popular places for a hot dip is Onsen Hot Pools and Day Spa. The award-winning set-up is a wonder on its own — equipped with a tonne of hot pools overlooking the Shotover River. Guests can choose from a range of experiences, from soak-only packages to relaxing soak and treatments that you can share with a loved one. They also have an Onsen by Lantern Light experience where guests can enjoy an evening with Japanese lanterns under a twinkling blanket of stars.

Enjoy a dip at one of New Zealand's best hot bath and spa experiences. Photo / Onsen Hot Pools and Day Spa

If you have already visited Onsen before, we’d recommend trying one of Body Sanctum Spa’s treatments, such as massage therapies, facials or a full spa package. Look out for wallet-friendly deals such as the ski and board massage, spa and wine combo, and the massage and indoor golf combo.

While hot pools and spas are an obvious treat, there’s a lot to be said for a good pub. One of the cosiest spots to eat is the Pig and Whistle. The welcoming restaurant boasts a cosy British-themed interior, with live music, plenty of drink options and classic comfort food.

For an unforgettable stay, book a room at the five-star Rosewood Matakauri along the shores of Lake Wakatipu, or the equally luxurious Hilton Queenstown Resort and Spa.

For an unforgettable stay, book a room at the five-star Rosewood Matakauri along the shores of Lake Wakatipu. Photo / Supplied

Cromwell

Cromwell is the gem in Central Otago’s crown — a town rich in history and natural beauty. For an extra cosy (and cuddly) experience, grab a seat at the Stoaker Room in Cromwell, a restaurant and pub that serves some of the best ribs in the region. For those wanting to enjoy alfresco dining, even in winter, ask for a fluffy blanket - it pairs perfectly with a glass of mulled wine.

You can also warm up at the River Rock’s Bath House during a 90-minute bathtub session or with a friend as part of the 90-minute twin bathtubs package, both of which include one complimentary bottle of River Rock Estate wine of your choice, tasty cheese and cracker snacks, chocolates and comfy robes.

If you crave a truly isolated experience, book the Haurapa PurePod and enjoy watching the sunset, followed by a billion twinkling stars, all while cocooned inside the warm glass walls of your pod.

Haurapa PurePod is eco-friendly, off-grid and sustainable, using both solar power and eco-friendly products. Photo / Matt Finch

Don’t miss the annual Light Up Winter event in Cromwell, taking place on August 3 from 4pm. Various illuminations will transform the Anderson Park Rose Garden into a wonderland of fairies and street performers, live music and performance. Enjoy a night food market brimming with diverse flavours and the event’s grand finale - the spectacular lantern release.

lightupwinter.co.nz

Te Anau

You might have driven by Te Anau to visit Fiordland National Park, and two of New Zealand’s biggest attractions, Milford Sound and the Doubtful Sound, but make sure you allot a day or two to explore the small town itself, a beauty in its own right.

There’s are a range of hotels and villas to stay at, including Radfords on the Lake, Tasman Holiday Park, and the Fiordland Lodge.

Radfords on the Lake is a luxury accommodation boasting stunning views of Lake Te Anau and the mountains of Fiordland National Park, and is perfectly situated in the town centre.

Their two-bedroom apartments showcase amazing views of the mountain, lake, and gardens, and are equipped with spa baths.

Don't miss the small town of Te Anau. Photo / 123rf

The Tasman Holiday Park in Te Anau is located steps away from Lake Te Anau and offers a serene stay that’s perfect for nature lovers. They have a variety of accommodation options, from budget-friendly apartments to cute-sized cabins, as well as all the necessary facilities, such as kitchens, laundry facilities, playground, barbeque spots, and even hot tubs and a sauna — perfect for travellers who want to relax after a long day of activities.

Soak up the tranquility at Tasman Holiday Park in Te Anau. Photo / Supplied

The Fiordland Lodge is an accommodation option that’s perched on a hill on the edge of Lake Te Anau. If the view of the lake is not magical enough, the backdrop of Mt Luxmore and the Murchison mountains will blow you away.

Fiordland Lodge is a cosy and isolated lodge near Lake Te Anau. Photo / Fiordland Lodge

Dunedin

Dubbed the wildlife capital of New Zealand, Dunedin warms its visitors up with good beer, flavourful food, and picturesque accommodations.

Enjoy a beer tour at either the Speight’s Brewery or Emerson’s Brewery, and then go on your own scavenger hunt for the best food and drinks in the city. A few of our recommended spots include Mr Fox, Pequeno Lounge Bar, and No7 Balmac.

Mr Fox is more of a casual spot where you and your friends can eat, drink, chat, and dance. At Pequeno Lounge Bar, you’ll enjoy a unique selection of 24 signature cocktails, beer, wine, and tapas. Try all of this while warming up near the fireplace and enjoying live jazz music. Lastly, visit the No7 Balmac, a restaurant that specialises in wood-fired dishes, a selection of cocktails, beer, and wine, and a seasonal three-course menu featuring the best produce in New Zealand.

Dunedin, as seen from the Port Chalmers Lookout. Photo / DunedinNZ

Invercargill

As both New Zealand’s southernmost city, and one of the southernmost cities in the world, Invercargill may be a bit of a trek, but this charming destination is well worth the effort.

As good-looking as it is likeable, Invercargill is brimming with aesthetic heritage buildings. During the winter, there are frequent appearances of the Aurora Australis, albeit not a sure thing. One thing that is - the city’s hugely hospitable cafes and restaurants.

Grab a beer at a local bar such as the Speight’s Ale House Invercargill for live music and good beer, or head to the Newfield Tavern and secure a seat near the fireplace. For a taste of New Zealand’s best cuisine and fine dining, descend on the Emberz Restaurant, or try its casual twin, the Emberz Bar, for an easy-going afternoon. For cocktails and a stellar view, seek out the Langlands Hotel, home to the city’s first - and only - rooftop bar: 360 cocktail bar.

The 360 cocktail bar, on the seventh floor of Invercargill's the Langlands Hotel, is the city's first rooftop bar. Photo / Supplied



