Road tripping the Deep South from Dundedin in our top travel deals

In the Catlins you're the captain of your own ship. Photo / Great South

ROAD TRIPPING

Christchurch-based "The Road Trip" plans and books selfdrive holidays so travellers can take themselves on tour and not miss a thing. The Spectacular Deep South self-drive tour begins and ends in Dunedin, with attractions and accommodation on the itinerary leading you deep into the lower South Island. Your destinations include The Catlins and Stewart Island, Queenstown and St Bathans. Priced from $2599pp, this tour is done over six days, or there are several other trips on offer.

Contact: The Road Trip, 0800 4 ROADTRIP, info@theroadtrip.co.nz or theroadtrip.co.nz/tour/6-day-spectacular-deep-south-tour/

FLYING VISIT

Southern Lakes Helicopters and Radfords on the Lake have a two-night getaway for two from $1165pp, to experience the best of Fiordland. Two nights at Radfords in a Premier Lakeview Apartment comes with handmade chocolates and a bottle of wine, plus free use of mountain bikes to explore Te Anau. A scenic helicopter flight departs from the lakefront outside your apartment, and includes a gourmet picnic.

Contact: Southern Lakes Helicopters, 0508 249 7167, info@southernlakeshelicopters.co.nz or southernlakeshelicopters.co.nz/scenic-flight-experience/dusky-sound-escape-package

TOP OF THE LAKE

Discover secluded bays, historic landmarks and mountain views on a Lake Wakatipu wine and cheese cruise, included in a three-night short break in Queenstown, priced from $399pp, twin-share for a Garden View room at Mercure Queenstown Resort. Breakfasts included, travel by December 23. Travel between January 9-March 31 for $419pp, twin-share. Or stay three nights in a Standard Queen room at Holiday Inn Express and Suites on selected dates from November to March 31 next year, and pay from $519pp, twin-share.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/queenstowncruise

CAPITAL IDEA

Explore the capital on a three-night stay at the four-star Mercure Wellington Central City Apartments in a two-bedroom apartment, with kitchen facilities, with a behind-the-scenes visit to Weta Workshop included. Priced at $1235 for two adults, and two children 6-18 years. Travel between January 5-February 15. Book by November 23.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/product/15073925

RARO COCKTAIL

Soak up the sun in Rarotonga on a five-night stay in a beachfront suite at the four-star Sanctuary Rarotonga on the Beach (minimum age 12 years). Breakfasts included, and the Manager's Sunset Cocktail Party. From $1659pp, twin-share for travel from Auckland, $1819pp from Wellington and Christchurch, flights with Air NZ. Includes transfers to the resort. Book by November 7. Travel between February 1-March 25 or May 11-June 29.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/15030154; flightcentre.co.nz/product/15030223 from Wellington and flightcentre.co.nz/product/15030292 from Christchurch.

Check lockdown advice and alert level restrictions before travel. covid19.govt.nz