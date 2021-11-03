Iconic Sex And The City apartment listed on Airbnb for $31

Fans can finally spend a night in Carrie Bradshaws shoes, literally. Photo / Supplied

For the last 23 years, fans of Sex and the City have lusted over Carrie Bradshaw's iconic New York City brownstone apartment.

Now, thanks to Airbnb and Warner Bros. Consumer Products, they can rent a replica of the Upper East Side flat for one gloriously nostalgic night.

The catch? The apartment will be available for two nights, and two nights only.

Sarah Jessica Parker will host two, one-night stays on November 12 and 13 for just NZD$31 per night. Available for up to two guests at a time, the stay will include once-in-a-lifetime access to the Airbnb apartment (complete with *that* closet) and experiences like a fashion photoshoot and brunch in Chelsea.

Carrie's iconic closet will be open to guests, including her famous tutu. Photo / Supplied

Parker said revisiting the world of Carrie Bradshaw had been a joy.

"I'm excited for our audience to experience Carrie's New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time," she said.

So, what are visitors up for when they check-in?

The visit will start with a virtual greeting from Parker herself and a version of the famous narration that began each episode. From there, lucky guests can play dress up in Carrie's closet, enjoy a classic cosmopolitan, explore the Manhattan streets and be professionally styled for a photoshoot.

The listing celebrates the release of "And Just Like That...," a reboot of Sex and the City with Parker reprising her role as Carrie. Photo / Supplied

Fans living in America can request to be one of the lucky few from Monday 8 November on Airbnb's website. Strict Covid-19 guidelines will be in place during the stay.

In addition, Airbnb has also announced plans to make a one-time donation to The Studio Museum in Harlem, a contemporary art museum that features the work of artists of African descent.