No skirt policy for New York's glass Vanderbilt skyline observation deck

Influencer Rashi Chopre at the Summit One Vanderbilt preview. Photo /Getty Images

New York's newest panoramic observation deck has brought in new dresscode to stop visitors seeing more than they expected.

The Summit One Vanderbilt attraction's glass floors and reflective ceilings were dreamt up to produce a view of the Manhattan Skyline as never seen before.

However, since last Monday, the Summit's guests are now warned against wearing certain items of clothing to prevent "unwanted exposure".

The new exhibition, called "Air", is housed inside three floors of the 427 metre tower.

With skyline views and reflective surfaces there was already a warning to guests to bring shoes that will not damage the polished flooring and ruin the illusions.

"All Guests must wear appropriate clothing, including without limitation a shirt and footwear that will not damage mirrored floors (e.g., stiletto heels, steel-toed boots, etc.)," reads the attraction's website.

The Summit's creators Kenzo Digital said the exhibition was designed to "awaken" the city's senses after a long Covid recovery offering visitors "a whole new perspective on nature."

Although it is assumed that accidental exposure from fellow guests was not what Kenzo meant.

USA today reported that guests would be provided a complimentary pair of black shorts, should they be caught unawares by the mirrored flooring.

The vertigo inducing infinity mirrors were used to create the "best view in New York City," says the studio's website.

However walking on the reflective surfaces is entirely optional, for those who just came for the views of the skyline.

"For guests uncomfortable walking on reflective surfaces, we do offer a non-reflective privacy path throughout the space," said the Vanderbuilt's website.