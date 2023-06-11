Stargazing from the Haurapa PurePod in Central Otago. Photo / Matt Finch

Stephanie Hassall is the chief executive of PurePods; private glass eco-cabins that are scattered across New Zealand’s most beautiful landscapes.

We have 12 PurePods in total but the new Tāima and Haurapa PurePods in Central Otago are something special. Picture yourself waking up in the morning to panoramic views of the Pisa Mountain Range, from the comfort of a warm eco-cabin.

Stephanie Hassall is the chief executive of PurePods in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

The design of these glass PurePods is a true testament to blending in with the natural surroundings, creating an atmosphere that is both luxurious and cosy. Our PurePods are eco-friendly, off-grid and sustainable, using both solar power and eco-friendly products.

Haurapa PurePod is eco-friendly, off-grid and sustainable, using both solar power and eco-friendly products. Photo / Matt Finch

Visitors always rave about the uninterrupted views. The unique and innovative design of the PurePods is another aspect that receives high praise. Our guests love the romantic setting; it’s a fantastic opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and reconnect with both nature and someone special.

My top tip for staying at Tāima or Haurapa PurePods is to fully embrace the experience. Take the time to disconnect from technology and immerse yourself in the surrounding natural beauty. Whether it’s waking up early to catch the morning light on the Pisa Mountain Range or stargazing at night. Pack some comfortable clothing and footwear, both these PurePods have easy access to great walking and hiking tracks.

There’s much to enjoy in Cromwell and Central Otago and both these PurePods have easy access to the Lake Dunstan Trail, so bring your mountain bike and your activewear.

If you are staying for a couple of nights, you may also like to take a relaxing journey back in time along the Clutha River with a Clutha River Heritage Cruise.

Tāima PurePod and its luxurious features. Photo / Matt Finch

The unique terrain and climate of Central Otago offer exceptional growing conditions for stone fruit and vineyards, making the region a mecca for food and wine lovers. I recommend visiting a local winery in Bannockburn and selecting a bottle of wine to enjoy during your PurePod stay.

This month, we’re also thrilled to announce the launch of Pāmu PurePod, located in Rotorua. With its picturesque lush farmland outlook, Pāmu offers a truly unique experience. Having a PurePod in the central North Island creates the perfect opportunity for “Pod Hopping” to our Kokomea PurePod on Kāpiti Coast. Pod Hopping allows guests to enjoy the best of both regions. Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we continue to expand.

To be one of the first guests to experience Pāmu PurePod in Rotorua, see purepods.com