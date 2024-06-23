Home / Travel
Premium

Rosewood Kauri Cliffs: Ultra-luxury for less at Robertson lodges this winter

10 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By Grant Bradley and Estelle Sarney

The new operator of Robertson lodges in NZ is offering a winter deal for Kiwis and Aussies, writes Grant Bradley

This was a pinch yourself moment. Descending a farm track to pristine, deserted Takou

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel