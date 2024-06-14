3 reasons why The Lindis should be on your luxury travel wishlist

The area around The Lindis includes the Ahuriri Conservation Park, spanning 49,000 hectares of protected Department of Conservation (DoC) land.

The area around The Lindis includes the Ahuriri Conservation Park, spanning 49,000 hectares of protected Department of Conservation (DoC) land.

One of New Zealand’s top lodges, a stay at The Lindis is full of luxuries, writes Stephanie Holmes. Here are three good reasons you should visit.

Awestruck on arrival

Driving to The Lindis from Queenstown is an experience in itself. Heading north, you’ll pass the turn-off for the nausea-inducing Crown Range road and continue on through Cromwell and along the shoreline of Lake Dunstan.

Spectacular at any time of year, my visit coincided with autumn and I was bewitched by the orange and gold of the willow and poplar trees against the shimmering sapphire-coloured lake.

But wait, there’s more ... next you’ll reach the Lindis Pass itself, a cinematic winding road cutting through the tussock-covered mountains that reach more than 970m at their highest point.

Within this area are the Ben Avon and Longslip stations – freehold land since the 1890s and still working farms today. But where Longslip retains its focus on farming, Ben Avon now has a whole other string to its bow. This is where you’ll find The Lindis, a luxury lodge that first opened in November 2018 and quickly became one of the country’s top high-end accommodation options.

Arriving on the Birchwood Road, you’ll reach a grand sculptural gate – announce your arrival via the intercom to be granted entry.

The lodge is still nowhere to be seen, but you’re getting closer – wind around a few more bends, crest a hill, then a building will finally be before you, its architecturally designed roof reminiscent of an eagle-ray in full underwater flight.

It won’t be the first moment you’ll have to catch your breath from the beauty revealed before you, but it will be one you won’t forget, and perfectly sets the scene for what’s to come.

Outstanding accommodation

It’s not just The Lindis’ location that makes it exclusive and undiscovered – with only five guest suites and three pods, you’ll only ever be sharing the lodge with a maximum of 15 people.

Suites are sumptuous, featuring muted colours, dark wooden floors and ceilings, plush fur blankets and throw pillows, brass fixtures, slate feature walls, and floor to ceiling windows offering expansive views of the valley.

A short walk away from the main lodge are three mirrored pods that offer the chance to feel fully immersed in the stunning surrounding natural environment. Only 18sq m in size, they’re compact yet full of all the luxuries you need, including exceptionally comfortable beds, armchairs, and high-spec bathrooms, as well as outdoor bathtubs for soaking under the stars. This is arguably the most luxurious glamping experience in the country.

It’s hard to choose which is the best option for your stay – both are wonderful.

Staying in the suites means you’re just steps away from the lodge’s main lounge and dining areas, with staff on hand should you need them. But you won’t have the indulgence of your own outdoor bathtub. A solution: one lone hot-tub, privately situated away from the lodge, bookable for guests of one suite at a time.

Staying in the pods means you have less indoor space and need to be economical with your belongings as storage is at a minimum. The consolation? You’ll feel like you’re the only one in the valley.

I’m not going to be as presumptuous to say those views will change your life but for me, watching May’s Aurora Australis and solar storm from my pod’s outdoor bathtub was the most powerful spiritual experience I’ve had in years.

The Lindis prides itself on exceptional service. Whether you’re exploring the valley, stargazing, or enjoying a gourmet meal, nothing is too much trouble.

Incredible experiences

Whether you’re an active relaxer, or more sedentary, you’ll find much to keep you occupied here. Guided hikes through the valley, ATV buggy tours, fly-fishing, horse-riding, archery, e-biking and heli-hikes will cater to the adventurers, while spa treatments, star-gazing and private dining are available for those looking for indulgence.

You can of course combine it all. On my visit, I took off early for a solo morning hike, comforted by having a GPS tracker and satellite phone connected to the lodge in case of emergencies.

Returning to the stables after a lung-busting two-hour hike, I then hopped on a horse and took a guided trek with stable hand Elise, through the valley and up a hill to the newest attraction at the lodge – the Black Diamond.

This is one of the new Signature Experiences, not included in the standard room rate, but worth that little bit extra if you are celebrating a special occasion. The 9sq m cabin, shaped like a quarter diamond and with two full walls of glass offering The Lindis’ signature views, can be booked for private dining experiences that are guaranteed to impress.

The head chef prepared and cooked me a gourmet four-course lunch accompanied by champagne, which I enjoyed in the cosy cabin flooded with late autumn sunlight. Elise took my horse back to the stables, while I was driven back to the lodge for an afternoon massage to ease my worn out muscles.

Still relatively full at dinner time, the chef was happy to offer half-portions of everything on the five-course tasting menu so I didn’t have to miss out.

If I were to continue this list with a fourth reason to stay at The Lindis it would be that nothing is too much trouble here and your wishes can easily be granted. Just the way luxury should be.

