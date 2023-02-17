How to spend a 14-day road trip around the South Island

Campervanning around the South Island of New Zealand is the ultimate road trip adventure: providing everything from fascinating culture and delicious food to rugged landscapes, stunning wildlife and an abundance of untouched beaches.

While there are endless delights on offer, you don’t need endless time according to UK-based travel bloggers Jordie and Liam Flain. In fact, one can create an epic New Zealand South Island itinerary with just 14 days.

Hailing from the UK, the Flains share their best South Island road trip itinerary. Photo / Supplied

From Picton to Christchurch, and dozens of spots in between, the couple share a day-by-day plan for an unforgettable road trip.

14-Day New Zealand South Island Itinerary Overview

⤷ Day 1-2 : Abel Tasman National Park

⤷ Day 3 : Nelson Lakes / Hanmer Springs

⤷ Day 4 : Tekapo

⤷ Day 5 : Mount Cook Hooker Valley Track / Lake Pukaki

⤷ Day 6 : Wanaka

⤷ Day 7-9 : Arrowtown / Queenstown

⤷ Day 9-10 : Te Anau / Milford Sound

⤷ Day 11 : Slope Point / Curio Bay

⤷ Day 12 : Cannibal Bay / Nugget Point / Moeraki

⤷ Day 13 : Moreaki / Akaroa

⤷ Day 14 : Akaroa / Christchurch





DAY 1 + 2 - Abel Tasman National Park

After completing your journey from the North Island , hop off the ferry at Picton and step onto South Island soil for the first time. Then, head to Mārahau, a quaint coastal village and gateway to your first destination: Abel Tasman National Park.

DRIVE 3 HOURS FROM PICTON TO MĀRAHAU

Spend today and all day tomorrow (Day 2) exploring the golden sands and turquoise coves of Abel Tasman. Rent a kayak, hop around the bays on a water taxi or walk a section of Torrent Bay.

No matter what you choose, make sure you have time to snorkel and sit for a moment on the beaches (especially Stilwell Bay) to truly take in its beauty. Also, keep your eyes peeled for the bobbing heads of fur seals, who call the shores of Abel Tasman home.

WHERE TO STAY — PAID : THE BARNS CABINS & CAMP, FREE : PORT MOTUEKA BEACH RESERVE

Start your adventure in Abel Tasman. Photo / The Flains Travel

DAY 3 - Nelson Lakes National Park / Hamner Springs

DRIVE 1.45 HOURS FROM MĀRAHAU TO LAKE ROTOITI

Arrive at the first of two magnificent lakes to see at Nelson Lakes National Park: Lake Rotoiti. Park for free at Kerr Bay campground in St Arnaud village, and head out onto the jetty. Don’t miss the opportunity to get some epic jumping shots here with the perfect mountainous backdrop.

Animal lovers should also cast their eyes beneath the jetty to see dozens of huge long-fin eels - an endemic species to New Zealand - swarming below your feet in the clear waters.

Jordie and Liam Flain at Lake Rotoiti, Nelson. Photo / The Flains Travel

DRIVE 40 MINUTES TO LAKE ROTOROA

Next up is Lake Rotoroa: the largest of the Nelson Lakes. Have lunch, and arguably the most scenic cup of tea you’ll ever have, out on the jetty here. Enjoy a stroll around the short Nature Walk (25-minute loop) or the longer Braeburn walking trail (2-hour return).

DRIVE 2.40 HOURS TO HANMER SPRINGS

End the day at Hanmer Springs; a small, picturesque town in the Canterbury region surrounded by dense forests. End the day at the Thermal Pools, soaking in deliciously soothing hot springs ranging from 35-42°c.

WHERE TO STAY — PAID : TOP 10 HANMER SPRINGS HOLIDAY PARK, FREE : HANMER SPRINGS DOC BASE & CAMP

DAY 4 - Tekapo (Mackenzie District)

DRIVE 4.30 HOURS FROM HANMER SPRINGS TO LAKE TEKAPO

Rise early with the sun as you venture south to Tekapo, a tiny town in the Mackenzie District, best known for its dazzlingly deep blue alpine lake. Check out the Church of the Good Shepherd before driving up to Mt John Observatory’s Astro Café for a cosmic coffee with an epic view!

Enjoy a special coffee at Lake Tekapo's Astro Cafe. Photo / The Flains Travel

As night falls, join an out-of-this-world ‘Summit Experience’ with Dark Sky Project NZ. Get a truly unique insight into all things astronomy, spying on the stars, moon, planets, and galaxies through their powerful telescopes.

WHERE TO STAY — PAID : LAKE TEKAPO HOLIDAY PARK, FREE : MACKENZIE WAITAKI RV CAMPING





DAY 5 - Mount cook Hooker Valley Track / Lake Pukaki

DRIVE 1.20 HOURS FROM TEKAPO TO HOOKER VALLEY TRACK

Enjoy the jaw-dropping drive along State Highway 80, passing Lake Pukaki, as you head for White Horse Hill campground. This is the start of the Hooker Valley track, an easy and flat 3-hour return trail with ever-changing scenery, snow-capped summits, suspension bridges and an ice-clad lake with large floating glaciers. If you were to only do one walking trail on your 14-day New Zealand South Island itinerary, it’s this one!

The Flains check out Hooker Valley Track. Photo / The Flains Travel

Head back and freedom camp in a designated area on Lake Pukaki. Prepare for views money can’t buy as the sun rises in the morning!

WHERE TO STAY — PAID : WHITE HORSE HILL CAMPSITE, FREE : THE PINES FREEDOM CAMPING, LAKE PUKAKI

DAY 6 - Wanaka

DRIVE 2 HOURS FROM LAKE PUKAKI TO WANAKA

This morning, pass through the exceptional desert-like landscapes of Lindis Pass en route to Wanaka. On arrival, head down to Lake Wanaka to snap a photograph of #ThatWanakaTree; a lone Willow tree whose perfect placement in the water has made it a somewhat worldwide celebrity.

The afternoon can be spent strolling up to Rippon Hall to taste samples of Wanaka’s finest wines – for free! Cradle a delicious glass of Riesling while basking in the beauty of Rippon Hall winery, set parallel to the Southern Alps.

WHERE TO STAY — PAID : WANAKA LAKEVIEW HOLIDAY PARK

Wanaka is a perfect spot for a glass of vino. Photo / The Flains Travel

DAY 7-9 - Arrowtown + Queenstown

DRIVE 1.15 HOURS TO ARROWTOWN

Follow the State Highway 6 round to Queenstown – a must-see destination on everyone’s 14-day New Zealand South Island itinerary! Stop off at AJ Hackett en route, a thrill seekers chance for an impromptu bungee jump or a chance to spectate others taking the leap for free.

Then, visit Arrowtown, a historic gold-rush mining settlement. Walk the Arrow River before browsing the plentiful independent souvenir, wine, interior and clothing shops. Don’t forget your free fudge samples at the Remarkable Sweet Shop!

A trip to Arrowtown isn't complete without a stop at the Remarkable Sweet Shop. Photo / The Flains Travel

DRIVE 20 MINUTES FROM ARROWTOWN TO QUEENSTOWN

Spend your first afternoon exploring quirky Queenstown on foot. Spot a real Kiwi bird in the night-vision houses at Kiwi Birdlife Park, devour a juicy Fergburger down at Queenstown Bay beach, play disc golf at the botanical gardens, or hit the multiple eateries and shops around Mall Street. This small but mighty town has so much to offer.

Queenstown Hill Summit Walk is the perfect way to stretch your legs. Photo / The Flains Travel

On Day 8, tighten your bootlaces for the Queenstown summit walk for arguably the best views you’ll see on your 14-day New Zealand South Island itinerary! An intermediate 3-hour return trail through towering forests before a new world of majestic mountain ranges is revealed, stretching as far as the eye can see.

By late afternoon, let your inner child loose as you race like Mario Kart down Skyline Luge before watching a red-hot sunset on the outdoor viewing platform. The perfect end to your short time in Queenstown.

WHERE TO STAY — PAID : QUEENSTOWN CREEKSIDE HOLIDAY PARK

Queenstown from above. Photo / The Flains Travel

DAY 9-11 - Te Anau + Milford Sound

DRIVE 2 HOURS FROM QUEENSTOWN TO TE ANAU

Arrive at Te Anau, the gateway to Milford Sound! Though scenic, the unassuming sleepy lakeside town of Te Anau does have a hidden gem. In fact, it has thousands of them! Glow worms - to be precise - that famously dazzle brightly within the caves set across from Lake Te Anau. See this mesmerising sight with your own eyes on an organised guided tour.

Mirror Lake presents a picture-perfect opportunity. Photo / The Flains Travel

On Day 10, enjoy the road to Milford Sound as it offers scenic delights at every turn, including Eglinton Flats, Mirror Lakes, and the chance to spot cheeky Kea parrots chomping at cars at Monkey Creek!

On arrival, be spellbound on your 2-hour cruise through the majestic Milford Sound fjords – with an abundance of cascading waterfalls, giant cliff faces and wildlife. Self-drive the road to Milford Sound or take an easy organised tour.

WHERE TO STAY — PAID : TASMAN HOLIDAY PARK (TE ANAU)

Milford Sound is a must-visit in the South Island. Photo / The Flains Travel

DAY 11 - Slope Point + Curio Bay

DRIVE 2.45 HOURS TO SLOPE POINT

Follow your compass south today as we skirt the coastline along to Slope Point – the Southernmost point on New Zealand’s mainland! Look out for the extraordinary trees that have grown in a humorously horizontal stance, caused by the constant strong winds here! Take your obligatory shot with the signpost before heading to Porpoise and Curio Bays.

Don't get blown away at Slope Point. Photo / The Flains Travel

DRIVE 15 MINUTES TO PORPOISE AND CURIO BAYS

Relax on the idyllic sandy beach at Porpoise Bay, looking out for the intriguing marine and birdlife usually spotted here. As dusk draws in, head down to Curio Bay beach to witness Yellow-eyed penguins, the rarest species of penguin in the world, emerge from the ocean back to their beach burrows!

WHERE TO STAY — PAID : CURIO BAY CAMPING GROUND





DAY 12 - Cannibal Bay + Nugget Point + Moeraki

DRIVE 1.30 HOURS FROM CURIO BAY TO CANNIBAL BAY

Wake up bright and early this morning to see wild New Zealand sea-lions sprawled across the beach cove. En route to Cannibal Bay, quickly stop at Florence Hill lookout, Purakaunui Falls and Teapotland in Owaka.

Get up close with the sea lions at Cannibal Bay. Photo / The Flains Travel

Once you’ve had your fill of the New Zealand sea lions (an endemic species only found in New Zealand), drive a further 30 minutes up the coast to Nugget Point for the Insta-famous lighthouse, photogenically perched upon the cliff edge.

DRIVE 2.25 HOURS FROM NUGGET POINT TO MOERAKI

Get yourself further up the east coast this afternoon, reaching the quaint village of Moeraki. Enjoy a nice rest after a jam-packed day!

WHERE TO STAY — PAID : MOERAKI VILLAGE HOLIDAY PARK, FREE : KATIKI BEACH NORTH RESERVE REST STOP

DAY 13 - Moeraki + Akaroa Penninsula

Early this morning head to Koekohe beach, a 5-minute drive out of Moeraki village. Here, weave through the mysterious Moeraki boulders: a scattered collection of large spherical rock formations, thought to have been naturally formed over 65 million years ago. This awe-inspiring sight must be seen to be believed.

Check out the famous Moeraki boulders. Photo / The Flains Travel

DRIVE 4.30 HOURS TO AKAROA PENINSULA

Get your best carpool karaoke tunes on for this final long driving stretch up the east coast today to Akaroa Peninsula, a truly breathtaking corner of New Zealand! Wander the quaint cafes and gift shops in Akaroa, take a short scenic nature walk in its rolling hills or even go sea kayaking.

WHERE TO STAY — PAID : DUVAUCHELLE HOLIDAY PARK, FREE : AKAROA FREEDOM CAMPING AREA

DAY 14 - Akaroa + Christchurch

Saving the ‘best until last’ activity on your 14-day New Zealand South Island itinerary today – Swimming with wild Hector’s dolphins in Akaroa. Book the morning slot with the acclaimed Black Cat Cruises to swim with the world’s smallest and rarest dolphin species, as they circle you like excitable puppies! This truly is an elating bucket-list experience for all wildlife lovers.

DRIVE 1.30 HOURS FROM AKAROA TO CHRISTCHURCH

When your feet touch the ground again, leisurely make the 1-hour 30-minute drive back to Christchurch, to return your campervan.

You can head straight to Christchurch International airport to catch an evening flight or, if you fly tomorrow, take time to venture into Christchurch itself. Explore the city, have dinner along the Riverbank and pay your respects at the touching ‘185 empty chairs’ memorial.

Christchurch’s 185 Empty White Chairs memorial representing the 185 People who died in the Christchurch Earthquake in 2011. Photo / George Heard