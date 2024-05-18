Experience the beautiful winter of Dunedin. Photo / DunedinNZ

Nestled on the southeast coast of the South Island, Dunedin is a city steeped in New Zealand history and natural beauty.

While summer is the peak tourist season, winter in Dunedin offers a unique and enchanting experience that should not be missed. From thrilling outdoor adventures to cosy indoor activities, Dunedin has something for everyone to enjoy during the colder months.

OUTDOOR ADVENTURES

Dunedin’s outdoors is full of beauty, thrill, and adventure.

Spend a day at Dunedin’s Botanic Gardens

The beauty of Dunedin’s Botanic Gardens does not fade as the seasons change, some even say it’s more beautiful during the winter. A quiet walk to admire the garden’s extensive and colourful collection of plants, trees, and flowers with a majestic backdrop of snow-covered landscapes is tonic for the soul.

Don’t miss the garden’s hidden gem that comes to life in winter – the Winter Garden Glasshouse. As the warm and humid air hits your skin, smell the sweet scent of exotic flowers and plants in the air, and hear the water gently trickling in the background: a serene experience that will leave you feeling relaxed.

Go on a winter walk at the Botanic Gardens. Photo / DunedinNZ

Meet Dunedin’s penguins on a winter wildlife tour

Dunedin is marked as New Zealand’s wildlife capital, and no Dunedin trip is complete without an unforgettable winter wildlife tour. Book a guided tour with Orokonui Ecosanctuary or Penguin Place to spot native birds, reptiles, and plants in their natural habitats.

Guided by expert naturalists, a tour allows you to gain a deeper understanding of the delicate ecosystem supporting the rich wildlife that inhabits Dunedin and the conservation efforts underway.

The real highlight of these wildlife tours is a stop at the picturesque Otago Peninsula, where adorable yellow-eyed penguins and little blue penguins parade and where colonies of Royal Albatross mate and breed.

Join a wildlife tour and meet penguins in Otago Peninsula. Photo / DunedinNZ

All aboard for a short winter train trip

Nature enthusiasts can treat themselves to a scenic train morning journey aboard the iconic the Inlander trainline.

Departing from Dunedin Railway Station at Anzac Square, this short trip takes passengers through the rugged and awe-inspiring landscapes of the iconic Taieri Gorge. Although the trip is mostly spent inside, travellers are in for a marvellous ride that provides an exceptional vantage point for viewing stunning landscapes. Admire snow-capped mountains, deep gorges, and picturesque villages. Passengers also get the chance to hop off the train for a short duration to explore the nearby landscape and views.

INDOOR EXPERIENCES

When the chill becomes too much, Dunedin’s indoor attractions offer a welcome respite.

Explore Dunedin’s rich food scene

Dunedin’s winter dining scene is a food lover’s paradise.

Foodies should treat themselves to a classic Dunedin “food crawl”, visiting the city’s favourite culinary hangouts, from classic restaurants to cosy cafes. Some of our recommendations include the Harbourside Grill; a standout for its fresh seafood and harbour views. For tourists craving modern Kiwi cuisine, the Press Club menu will hit the spot. For adventurous eaters looking for innovative dishes, Plato Restaurant boasts hearty steak dishes and delicate seafood. You should include Etrusco at the Savoy if you fancy traditional Italian cuisine. Lastly, warm yourself up with a cup of coffee and the cosy atmosphere at Nova Cafe. Bonus tip: try their brunch offerings to make your stomach happy.

Eat your heart out with Dunedin's winter food scene. Photo / DunedinNZ

Book a tour at Speight’s Brewery

Continue your taste trip and discover the vibrant craft beer scene in Dunedin with a brewery tour at the iconic Speight’s.

Speight’s Brewery is a legendary institution that has been crafting exceptional beers since 1876. As you take your first step inside, you’ll be greeted by the enticing aroma of malted barley and hops, setting the stage for an immersive brewery experience. Learn about the beer-making process from your guide, explore their malt room and fermentation tanks, sample a variety of brews in their dedicated tasting room, and enjoy delicious local snacks.

Learn about the craft of brewery at Speight's beer tour. Photo / DunedinNZ

Make learning fun at the Tūhura Science Centre

Enjoy a family trip to the Tūhura Science Centre at the Otago Museum for a day full of fun and learning. This is a unique way to explore great scientific mysteries from the human body to the secrets of the universe.

The Tūhura Science Centre is heated to the same temperature of a tropical rainforest, making it the warmest place in Dunedin to escape to during the winter. Step inside the tropical forest, where exotic butterflies flutter amidst a lush environment, complete with a towering waterfall and sky bridge. Let your kids discover, play, and learn with the centre’s 43 interactive exhibits, including a three-storey indoor slide and the chance to pedal alongside a bike-riding skeleton.

Inside the Tuhura Science Centre, at the Otago Museum. Photo / DunedinNZ

Go indoor climbing

For thrill-seekers game for a challenge, try indoor climbing at Clip ‘n Climb Dunedin and Leap Dunedin — two exciting destinations that offer adrenaline-pumping activities for climbers of all skill levels.

At Clip ‘n Climb Dunedin, you’ll find a variety of vibrant and challenging climbing walls suitable for both children and adults. Test your skills on multiple walls with varying difficulties like the Twister, Astroball, and Face to Face, each offering a unique climbing experience.

At Leap Dunedin, you’ll get to experience a different kind of climb with its indoor bouldering walls. For the uninitiated, bouldering is a form of rock climbing that does not require ropes or harnesses, making it a great option for climbers looking for a more challenging and dynamic workout. While working up a sweat, the bouldering walls will also test your strength, agility, and problem-solving skills.

Challenge yourself to an indoor climbing adventure at Dunedin. Photo / 123rf

EVENTS AND FESTIVALS

Dunedin truly comes alive in winter through exciting events and festivities.

Dunedin Midwinter Carnival

A classic winter holiday should always include a fun and exciting carnival, and lucky for you, Dunedin has one of the best in New Zealand.

The Dunedin Midwinter Carnival is a celebration of light and community held in June on the weekend closest to the winter solstice. The carnival is one of Dunedin’s most spectacular events, which creates a space for the community to celebrate winter in a creative and fun way.

Last year, the First Church’s grounds were transformed into an enchanted forest-themed carnival, and this year, the carnival promises to be an even grander spectacle taking place on June 21-22. Prepare to see large-scale projections, giant lanterns, live music, dancers, stilt walkers, aerial performances, food trucks, and lantern workshops.

The carnival is sure to delight visitors of all ages. For more info and updates, visit midwintercarnival.co.nz/event-info

Annual Winter Ball

Are you ready to live your own version of the Bridgerton ball? Go back in time and experience the elegance and grandeur of your first Annual Winter Ball at the Larnach Castle on July 19. The famous Dunedin castle transforms itself into a magical traditional Scottish ceilidh and Victorian-era-themed ball, where you can dance the night away.

In classic winter ball fashion, attendees will be transported from the Dunedin Railway Station to the castle in their finest attire. Ball guests can expect welcome drinks, dinner, a dancefloor, and everyone gets to witness the Address of the Haggis.

For more info, visit Larnach Castle’s website: larnachcastle.co.nz/whats-on/Annual-Winter-Ball-2024

