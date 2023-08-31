Enjoy innovative cocktails and fresh flavors at Nest, offering floor-to-ceiling views of the Remarkables from the shores of Lake Wakatipu. Photo / Nest

What’s one of the best ways to enjoy the country’s epic alpine scenery? With a good meal, of course, writes Frances Carruthers.

It’s no secret that New Zealand is home to some of the world’s most stunning mountain ranges, from the razor-sharp ridges of the Remarkables to the striking conical summit of Mount Ruapehu.

And though many of these peaks double up as outdoor playgrounds, offering hiking and biking in summer and skiing and snowboarding in winter, sometimes it’s good to find a tranquil spot from which to take it all in. Here are the best restaurants with a front-row seat to incredible scenery – alongside great food and wine.

Alpine Restaurant, Hermitage Hotel, Aoraki/Mount Cook

Dine amid history at Alpine Restaurant, in a resort dating back to 1884 and framed by epic Aoraki/Mount Cook views. Photo / The Hermitage, Aoraki/Mount Cook

A historic resort that has been running since 1884, the Hermitage Hotel is a luxurious spot for those wishing to explore Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park. But you don’t need to stay the night to enjoy the epic surroundings: simply book a table at its Alpine Restaurant.

Either opt for a buffet-style dinner featuring a range of antipasti, salads, meat, fish and vege dishes, or push the boat out and book a table in the Panorama Room (reopening October 16). Under the new leadership of head chef Mark Soper, a two-time winner of New Zealand Chef of the Year, the menu focuses on contemporary fine dining using local, seasonal ingredients.

Dark Sky Diner, Lake Tekapo

As the name suggests, this stunning restaurant is at the Dark Sky Project Base at Lake Tekapo, where on a clear night you can see some of the world’s brightest stars. But whether you visit night or day, rain or shine, the views are spellbinding. You’ll be able to see the mountains of the Two Thumb Range overlooking the lake, and might even spy the peaks of Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park if it’s clear enough.

The food menu centres on a fusion of classic Kiwi cooking and South American flavours, with options including fire-grilled salmon with roasted pumpkin, beef empanadas served with salsa and olives, and vegan cannelloni.

Kinloch Wilderness Retreat, Glenorchy

Savour local flavours in a two or three-course set menu at Kinloch Wilderness Retreat, a tranquil lakeside escape in New Zealand's smallest township. Photo / Portia Jezard, Kinloch Wilderness Retreat

Nestled in the heart of beech forests on the edge of Lake Wakatipu, Kinloch Wilderness Retreat is set in the country’s smallest township, giving it that edge-of-the-world feeling. The scenery is as breathtaking as you’d expect, with sweeping vistas across the lake and toward the soaring peaks of Mount Aspiring National Park.

The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, which is served at 6pm (reservations are essential). Expect a two-course ($70) or three-course ($85) set menu highlighting seasonal, local ingredients: dishes include coq au vin served with herby mashed potatoes, ribeye beef fillet with peppercorn sauce and celeriac puree, and pear and walnut salad alongside chicken liver pate.

Knoll Ridge Chalet, Mount Ruapehu

Dine in New Zealand's highest restaurant at Knoll Ridge Chalet, a futuristic glass box perched 2,020m above sea level on Mount Ruapehu. Photo / Mt Ruapehu via Facebook

Perched precariously on the edge of Mount Ruapehu, this futuristic-looking glass box is New Zealand’s highest dining experience at 2020m above sea level. Knoll Ridge Chalet, which opened in 2015, is a stunning addition to this snowy wonderland and has even won an award for its innovative architecture.

Take the Sky Waka Gondola up to the chalet, which is home to a cafe, bar and buffet-style restaurant, before taking a seat near the window and tucking in. The views are nothing short of spectacular, with alpine expanses of the Tongariro National Park and the Pinnacles stretching out beneath you.

Nest, Queenstown

Occupying a fabulous spot in Kamana Lakehouse on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, Nest makes the most of the incredible views of the Remarkables with its floor-to-ceiling windows. You’ll want to cast your gaze down occasionally though, as its plates are equally as pretty.

From cured Stewart Island salmon with confit lemon and ginger, to sourdough crumpets with burnt apple and manuka honey, the menu is full of fresh and unexpected flavour combinations. Meanwhile, the innovative cocktail list puts Nest up there with some of Queenstown’s best bars.

Enjoy innovative cocktails and fresh flavors at Nest, offering floor-to-ceiling views of the Remarkables from the shores of Lake Wakatipu. Photo / Nest

SODA, Queenstown

Opened in July, SODA is a welcome new addition to Queenstown’s dining scene, serving up Mediterranean-inspired food that will warm you from the inside out. Its prime location on the shores of Lake Wakatipu means you can gaze out at the surrounding mountains, which become cinematically beautiful under a dusting of snow in winter.

Kick things off with a cocktail or two at the bustling bar – the spicy and coconut margaritas are particularly good – before taking a seat by the window for dinner. Highlights of the sharing-style menu include fluffy, fire-toasted bread served with buffalo curd and pepita dip, smoky and flavoursome paella, and crispy patatas bravas with rosemary and onion salsa.

Bistro Gentil, Wānaka

French cuisine meets awe-inspiring Central Otago landscapes at Bistro Gentil, a chic restaurant on the shores of Lake Wānaka. The menu offers a modern take on classic French dishes, including onion soup, chicken liver parfait and creme brulee, combined with New Zealand produce such as Cardrona Merino lamb.

Outside, you’ll gaze across lavender fields towards the majestic Lake Wānaka, with the Minaret Peaks, Mount Alta and Treble Cone looming in the distance.



