With summer now in full swing, it’s almost time to set your out-of-office message and head to one of New Zealand’s glorious camping spots.

Whether it’s a long holiday or a quick escape, make the most of your camping trip with these top tips.

With summer now in full swing, it’s almost time to head to one of New Zealand’s glorious camping spots. Photo / Supplied

Pack wisely

What you should pack will depend on whether you’re camping in a tent or campervan. Essentials include sleeping bags, travel pillows, personal hygiene products, cooking equipment, and a first aid kit. Check the facilities at your chosen campsite to determine what additional items you might need. Those packing cubes you bought but never used? Time to break them out. They can keep your stuff sorted and your sanity intact. Consider borrowing gear (especially if it’s your first time camping) to understand what you might like to buy in the future.

Get out and explore

Camping in New Zealand is just the beginning of your adventure. Once you’ve pitched your tent, a world of exciting possibilities awaits. Explore coastal walks and alpine treks such as the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Take on rugged terrains in destinations like Rotorua’s Whakarewarewa Forest. Go bird-watching and encounter unique species such as kiwi, tui, and kea. Immerse yourself in rich Māori culture through guided tours, cultural performances, and marae visits. Come nightfall, New Zealand is also a fantastic place for unparalleled stargazing.

A hiker crosses a bridge on the Abel Tasman Coast Track. Photo / Tamzin Henderson

Keep your food fresh

Camping doesn’t have to be all burgers and hot dogs. Smoked fish can seriously amp up the taste of your salads and sandwiches without going overboard. When it comes to packing meat, consider getting vacuum-packed cuts from your butcher. It keeps the meat fresh and works like a charm for longer trips. And don’t forget, popping that meat in the freezer before your journey not only preserves it but also helps keep everything else in your cooler nice and chilly.

One tip that many seem to overlook is to try using dry ice instead of conventional ice when camping. Just make sure to not place it directly next to your food and keep it wrapped in a protective layer to prevent ice burn injuries.

Make family time a blast

Family camping is all about finding the sweet spot between taking care of the kids and getting some well-deserved R&R. Rotate responsibilities for keeping an eye on the little ones; it will give everyone a chance to unwind. While cooking together can feel like work, it’s a real treat when it’s someone else’s turn.

Spice things up with some fun beach activities such as sandcastle competitions, just like they do at Waikawau Bay in the Coromandel. Look for sites near natural features such as rocks, trees, and creeks for added entertainment. Pack games, cards, books, and other activities to keep the fun.

Sandcastle building competitions are a fixture of summer holidays at Waikawau Bay in the Coromandel. Photo / Supplied

Tent care is essential

Ensuring that your tent can stand up for the long haul means taking proper care of it. Never store your tent while it’s wet or even slightly damp. Doing so will lead to the premature breakdown of its coatings and fabric.

The most crucial guideline for a longer tent life is to always store it dry, clean, and in a cool area that is out of direct sunlight. Remember to clean your tent thoroughly after your trip. A mix of lukewarm water and outdoor gear cleaner does the trick. Avoid regular detergents, as they can harm the fabric. Wipe down the poles and pegs to prevent rust and mud build-up.

Take good care of your tent. Photo / Getty Images

Destination highlights

Papa Aroha Holiday Park, Coromandel is the perfect spot for families to unwind. Wake up to the views of the Hauraki Gulf and get direct access to the Coromandel Peninsula. Try wakeboarding, go on scenic trails like the Colville Town Walk or the Billygoat Track, or embark on a fishing adventure with the kids. The holiday park is fully equipped with family friendly amenities, including a playground to keep the little ones entertained.

Waikaremoana Holiday Park, Te Urewera is for the no-fuss camper. It’s right next to Lake Waikaremoana and smack bang in the middle of some of the lushest forests you’ll see on the North Island. It’s a great base to tackle the 48km Lake Waikaremoana Great Walk. Jump on a water taxi, and explore quiet coves, secluded beaches, and even ancient Māori rock carvings.

Mangawhero Campsite, Tongariro National Park is just a quick 2km hop from Ohakune and a little forest paradise right at the foot of Mt Ruapehu. It’s a great spot for those who love being surrounded by trees and nature, but also appreciate being close enough to town for a coffee run or a quick shop. The location is also a plus for hikers, with trails such as the Old Coach Road nearby, and Lake Surprise for those looking for a bit of adventure.

Mangawhero Campsite is located in Tongariri National Park. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

Creeksyde Holiday Park, Queenstown stands out as one of NZ’s most environmentally conscious campgrounds. The grounds are adorned with repurposed heritage materials and creatively upcycled elements, forming buildings, garden sculptures, among other things. You’ll find accommodations for all budgets, including charming cabins and cosy lodge rooms.