Marokopa Falls, North Island, New Zealand. Photo / Dmitrii Pichugin

Go with the flow this winter at these six Waikato waterfalls, writes Ceana Priest.

Make the most of family adventuring during the cooler months with fewer crowds on the trails and normally sedate waterfalls transforming into impressive thundering destinations. Pack some extra layers for the lower temperatures and stock up on hearty treats before venturing outdoors to discover boulder-strewn valleys and misty waterfalls this winter.

Wairere Falls | Te Aroha

Hiking to Wairere Falls rewards adventurers with a breathtaking panoramic view. Photo / Gary Clare

Navigate huge moss-covered boulders lining a forested valley before a series of stairs delivers you into a narrow upper valley lined with nīkau and pūriri groves before reaching a wooden lookout. On blustery days, these 153-metre-high falls are swept apart like delicate lace, causing the valley to fill with misty droplets. Tempted to see the view from the top? There’s a gut-busting path to where the waterfall spreads across the flat lip of a steep escarpment before disappearing towards terra firma.

Need to know: Toilet available. Walking only. No dogs. Allow 45 minutes one way to the lower lookout (an additional 60 to 90 minutes return to the upper lookout). 15 minutes from Matamata or 20 minutes south of Te Aroha on Goodwin Rd off Old Te Aroha Rd.

Marokopa Falls | Waitomo

This fan-shaped waterfall is a popular attraction for adventurers near Waitomo. A short walk passes through tawa and nīkau forest before vistas of the waterfall plummeting off a rugged escarpment come into view. The cascading Marokopa River forms plumes of misty droplets as it crashes into the rocky valley below, and on windy days, prepare for a misting as this spray often douses camera-touting waterfall enthusiasts. It’s worth bringing a lens cloth for stray droplets.

Need to know: Allow 20 minutes return (600m). Walking only. No dogs. 31km west of Waitomo Village on Te Anga Rd.

Wairēinga/Bridal Veil Falls | Raglan

Waireinga/Bridal Veil Falls. Photo / Supplied

Two hundred and sixty-one steps separate visitors from swoon-worthy views of this 55m-high waterfall cascading off a bush-clad ancient lava flow into misty rainbows. Luckily, if you are feeling less energetic or have younger explorers, there are two accessible viewing platforms perched on the upper edge of the flow. But for the best views of towering raw rock and the Pakoka River’s dramatic detour on its journey to Aotea Harbour, the energetic trek to the lower bridge at the base of the falls is well worth the thigh-burning effort. While here, swing by the nearby Disappearing Lake on Kawhia Rd to see if it’s made an appearance (a further 2.7km south past the falls on Kāwhia Rd).

Need to know: Allow 20 minutes return to the lookout (buggy-friendly) or 60 minutes return (walking only) to the base of the falls. Toilet available. No dogs. From Hamilton, travel west towards Raglan on SH23 and turn on to Te Mata Rd after Te Uku. Follow the signs.

Owharoa Falls | Karangahake Gorge

This little adventure is an easy two-minute stroll from the car park, making it ideal as a quick detour if the kids are getting restless while travelling through the Karangahake Gorge. A flat area beside the main 6m-high waterfall provides a vantage point from which to admire the cascading falls — ideal for picnics. Return in summer for a dip with the locals at this popular swimming spot.

Need to know: Walking only. Dogs on leads. Turn off Karangahake Gorge (SH2) on to Waitawheta Rd, Waikino. There is limited parking immediately after the bridge.

Omaru Waterfall | SH4 Te Kūiti

Omaru Falls — a hidden gem in the Waitomo district. Photo / Jurek Zalopa

After heavy rain, this waterfall delivers an impressive frothy display while plunging 45 metres off an escarpment surrounded by native bush and farmland. From the car park, clamber over a stile on to a short farmland section, then stroll alongside the meandering stream to the wobbly little suspension bridge before another dose of farmland. The final stretch leads to a wooden viewing platform looking across to the waterfall, with excellent top-to-bottom views of the falls and surrounding countryside. A great detour to stretch the legs.

Need to know: Allow 60 minutes return. 500 metres along Omaru Rd, 19km from SH4/SH3 junction

Tutumangao Falls | Te Aroha

Tui Domain Track: An NZ hiking trail through forests, landscapes, and wildlife encounters, offering an all-in-one outdoor experience. Photo / Supplied

Follow the Tūī Domain Track, which starts beside Mōkena Geyser at the Te Aroha Domain before sidling around the base of Mount Te Aroha to a rocky outcrop and the picturesque Tutumangao Falls. The dirt track leads past overgrown historical relics hidden in the shrubbery before reaching Noel’s Lookout for views towards the Hapuakohe Range. Then, dip down along a rocky ridge to the base of Tutumangao Falls and take a breather while the kids paddle and look for kōura/freshwater crayfish.

Need to know: Allow 60 minutes return. Walking only. Dogs on leads. Limited parking within Te Aroha Domain. Plenty of parking on nearby Boundary Rd.

Ceana Priest is the author of the kid-friendly Outdoor Kid guidebooks. outdoorkid.co.nz