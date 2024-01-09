New Zealand has been named the fourth best place to visit this year in the New York Times’ iconic ‘52 places’ list but there’s a catch; the news outlet specifically states it’s best explored by train.

Each year, the New York Times compiles a list of 52 places experts believe people should travel to that year.

The 2024 list highlights the best destinations for sustainability, cultural events, nature and art.

This year, “New Zealand by train” takes fourth place, after America’s the Path of Totality, Paris, and Yamaguchi in Japan.

In the entry, the New York Times acknowledged that trains were not the first vehicle you think of when imagining a big Aotearoa trip.

“Road-tripping across New Zealand via camper van is a free-spirited traveller’s dream. But a simpler and more sustainable way to go is by train,” it read.

Enjoy the endless, beautiful views on-board the TranzAlpine train. Photo / Great Journeys

Train travel is big in places like Europe or America, but New Zealand? Surely not.

Yet, anyone who looks into this kind of travel will find New Zealand has some pretty spectacular options.

As for where to start, the New York Times recommends a long trip with Great Journeys.

“Opt for a 17-day journey on the Northern Explorer, Coastal Pacific and TranzAlpine trains offered by Great Journeys, the tourism division of KiwiRail, New Zealand’s national rail operator,” it stated.

Beginning in Auckland, the Northern Explorer takes you to spots like Tongariro National Park and Te Papa Tongarewa Museum before you ferry across the Cook Strait and hop on the Coastal Pacific.

The Coastal Pacific rail service passenger train on Kaikoura coast.

From there, you’ll see world-famous vineyards, and dramatic coastlines and can even stop into Christchurch for a spot of whale watching. The final leg, aboard the TranzAlpine, allows you to climb the Southern Alps from the comfort of a cabin, offering views of snowy mountains, and major rivers.

Even better? It’s four-star accommodation the whole way.

This isn’t the first time Aotearoa has made it onto the list. In 2022, ‘Northland’ was named and in 2023, this city was awarded fifth place for being the “Kiwi capital of culture”.

The New York Times 52 places to go in 2024