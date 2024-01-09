Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Travel

Train journeys in New Zealand the best way to see the country

Sarah Pollok
By
3 mins to read
New Zealand has been named the fourth best place to visit this year in the New York Times’ iconic ‘52 places’ list but there’s a catch; the news outlet specifically states it’s best explored by train.

Each year, the New York Times compiles a list of 52 places experts believe people should travel to that year.

The 2024 list highlights the best destinations for sustainability, cultural events, nature and art.

This year, “New Zealand by train” takes fourth place, after America’s the Path of Totality, Paris, and Yamaguchi in Japan.

In the entry, the New York Times acknowledged that trains were not the first vehicle you think of when imagining a big Aotearoa trip.

“Road-tripping across New Zealand via camper van is a free-spirited traveller’s dream. But a simpler and more sustainable way to go is by train,” it read.

Enjoy the endless, beautiful views on-board the TranzAlpine train. Photo / Great Journeys
Train travel is big in places like Europe or America, but New Zealand? Surely not.

Yet, anyone who looks into this kind of travel will find New Zealand has some pretty spectacular options.

As for where to start, the New York Times recommends a long trip with Great Journeys.

“Opt for a 17-day journey on the Northern Explorer, Coastal Pacific and TranzAlpine trains offered by Great Journeys, the tourism division of KiwiRail, New Zealand’s national rail operator,” it stated.

Read More: What is it like on the Northern Explorer

Beginning in Auckland, the Northern Explorer takes you to spots like Tongariro National Park and Te Papa Tongarewa Museum before you ferry across the Cook Strait and hop on the Coastal Pacific.

Read More: What it’s like on the Coastal Pacific

The Coastal Pacific rail service passenger train on Kaikoura coast.
From there, you’ll see world-famous vineyards, and dramatic coastlines and can even stop into Christchurch for a spot of whale watching. The final leg, aboard the TranzAlpine, allows you to climb the Southern Alps from the comfort of a cabin, offering views of snowy mountains, and major rivers.

Even better? It’s four-star accommodation the whole way.

Read More: What it’s like on the TranzAlpine train journey

This isn’t the first time Aotearoa has made it onto the list. In 2022, ‘Northland’ was named and in 2023, this city was awarded fifth place for being the “Kiwi capital of culture”.

The New York Times 52 places to go in 2024

  1. The Path of Totality, North America
  2. Paris, France
  3. Yamaguchi, Japan
  4. New Zealand by train
  5. Maui, Hawaii
  6. Baaj Nwaavja I’tah Kukveni, Arizona
  7. Singapore
  8. O’Higgins, Chile
  9. Ladkah, India
  10. Geneva, Switzerland
  11. Dominica, The Caribbean
  12. Manchester, UK
  13. Craters of the Moon, Idaho
  14. Baltimore, Maryland
  15. Salar de Uyni, Bolivia
  16. Negombo, Sri Lanka
  17. Massa-Carrara, Italy
  18. Bannau Brycheiniog, Wales
  19. Morocco
  20. Valencia, Spain
  21. Kansas City, Missouri
  22. Antananarivo, Madagascar
  23. Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico
  24. Lake Toba, Indonesia
  25. Almaty, Kazakhstan
  26. Quito, Ecuador
  27. Mingan Archipelago, Quebec
  28. Montgomery, Alabama
  29. Tasmania, Australia
  30. Waterford, Ireland
  31. Tsavo National Park, Kenya
  32. Brasilia, Brazil
  33. El Salvador
  34. Koh Her, Cambodia
  35. Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland
  36. Montevideo, Uruguay
  37. Mustang, Nepal
  38. Vienna, Austria
  39. Brisbane, Australia
  40. Pasadena, California
  41. Hurghada, Egypt
  42. Boundary Waters, Minnesota
  43. Thessaloniki, Greece
  44. Normandy, France
  45. Grenada, The Caribbean
  46. El Camino de Costa Rica
  47. Albanian Alps
  48. White Horse, Yukon
  49. Choquequirao, Peru
  50. Dresden, Germany
  51. Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, Mexico
  52. Flamingo, Florida

Latest from Travel