Get on board with Great Journeys New Zealand and experience the romanticism of Aotearoa by train

Great Journeys New Zealand: the romanticism of Aotearoa by train.

From towering mountains to swathes of idyllic rural pasture, wild beaches to tumbling falls, on a world-class rail experience at Great Journeys New Zealand, Aotearoa’s unforgettable scenery is forever at your viewing pleasure. The gratification of experiencing this natural wonderment from such a unique perspective, and in such relaxed comfort is, of course, quite the magnetic pull. But the magic of these train journeys is the flexibility of choice. Whether that means a grand prolonged adventure, or a short and sweet escape, whether you’re somebody who loves nothing more than for someone else to sort the details or would rather explore options on your own, you can always find your sweet spot at Great Journeys New Zealand.

To paint the full picture, the day-long 648-kilometre journey of the Northern Explorer train, from Auckland to Wellington, winds through rolling meadows, past the volcanic hinterlands and into our culture-fuelled capital. The Coastal Pacific’s five-hour itinerary from Christchurch to Picton voyages along pristine coastline beneath snow-capped mountains. And, finally, the TranzAlpine train explores the majesty and might of the Southern Alps on its 223-kilometre track from Christchurch to Greymouth. Within each of these itineraries there are tour options and packages to suit every taste.

If it’s a short break you’re after, one where all the hard work of sorting out awesome excursions and where to stay and eat are all included, then on any of the three Great New Zealand journeys, you’re spoilt for choice.

Wine lovers should make a beeline for the Marlborough Wine and Wings package. For this one-night wonder, you’ll board the Coastal Pacific train in Christchurch. Prepare to be swept away by the wide-open spectacle of the Canterbury Plains as you tuck into your included morning tea. You’ll soon head over viaducts and negotiate tunnels through coastal cliffs as you wind your way around the seaside to Blenheim. Collected by your guide, packed lunch at the ready, you’ll tour Marlborough’s famed wineries and cellar doors, tasting the sauvignon blanc the region has become renowned for, along with other varietals. After a restful night in Blenheim, wake up to breakfast at your accommodation before being transferred to Omaka Aviation Heritage centre for an enlightening tour. Refuel with a lunch at Omaka café before returning with your driver to collect your bags. Then all that’s left to do is settle back on to the Coastal Pacific for dinner onboard as you watch those epic views go by on the way back to Christchurch.

Also departing from Christchurch is the Overnight Escape to West Coast short break. Jaw-dropping sights abound on this train journey - one of the world’s greatest, incidentally. Morning tea and lunch are both included on board as you travel across the Canterbury Plains and into the mountains, meandering over braided rivers and past alpine lakes. Arriving on the West Coast, you’ll be driven to your accommodation where you can settle in before exploring Greymouth, including Shantytown Heritage Park, a faithfully recreated 1900s pioneer town. There’s an option to add on a tour to Punakaiki Pancake Rocks, the most visited natural attraction in these parts. Or perhaps slate your thirst at Monteith’s Brewery, where you can also find an ample dinner menu. A hearty buffet breakfast at the hotel in the morning precedes your choice of activities in Greymouth: go you own way or join a tour to the iconic Hokitika Gorge or a West Coast Treetop walk in the canopy of the coast’s giant native podocarp trees. In the afternoon, head back to the comforts and sweeping views of the TranzAlpine for the journey back to Christchurch.

Leaving from Auckland, the Escape to the Forgotten World three-day short break will see you soar through the green pastures of the Waikato with morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea onboard the train. On day two you’ll embark on a tour of the Forgotten World, well off the beaten path, beginning your journey on rail carts through this remote, rugged and sparsely settled New Zealand landscape. Traverse 25 bridges and head through 10 tunnels, all constructed by hard-working pioneers. A ploughman’s lunch at Tokirima precedes a visit to a lavender farm, on the banks of the Whanganui River. Day three has you back on the Northern Explorer after breakfast at your accommodation, ready to roll on down to Wellington, watching the world go by out of your panoramic windows.

Of course, if there are amendments you’d like to make, it’s as simple as talking to the in-house travel centre team where you can add nights or tailor activities to suit. You can even build your own itinerary from scratch with experts on hand who are best placed to recommend quality places to stay, eat and activities to add.

If the appetite has been whetted for more, the 12 guided tours on offer at Great Journeys New Zealand, ranging from six to 17 days are designed to immerse a traveller in New Zealand’s most spectacular settings. Choose from Classic or Signature tours.

Classic tours provide a balance of organised travel with customisable activities, with a tour director at your disposal to show you the sights, organise the details and answer all your questions – so all you need to do is relax into the journey. The Classic Alpine Highlights Tour, for instance, is a seven-day adventure through the Southern Alps where you’ll marvel at the engineering feat of the Otira Tunnel, witness the mesmerising blue lakes of the South Island and explore New Zealand’s southern city life in Christchurch, Greymouth and Queenstown, among other activities, all under expert care.

Signature tours up the ante with premium services of offer. These tours are designed to take you deeper into New Zealand culture, with stories and histories of the land shared onboard the train by your experienced travel director as you journey to some incredible destinations. The magnificent 17-day Signature New Zealand Up Close Tour is a great example. It will take you to all of the country’s must-see destinations, including Waitomo, Marlborough, Kaikōura, and the Milford Sound, among others. This tour incorporates all three world-class scenic train journeys and cherry picks the most enjoyable of experiences, accommodations – 4 to 4.5 stars only– and food and wine offerings, with your tour director on-hand to ensure everything runs smoothly and all your needs are met.

Whatever trip you choose, you can expect stress-free, rejuvenating travel onboard the train with unbelievable scenes at every turn – the journey being an integral part of your holiday. One free of stressors, where your biggest decisions are what to order to eat or drink, or whether to leave your seat to head to the open-air carriage for a photo session. What all this means, of course, is that wherever you’re headed, you’ll arrive feeling refreshed and relaxed, having viewed New Zealand from a new angle. And with Great Journeys NZ team ready and waiting to help, planning the trip is a breeze. Now’s the time to jump on board the coolest mode of travel and book your own brand of epic journey today.

