'Sorry, Wellington' the New York Times has crowned a new Kiwi culinary capital. Photo / AR, Unsplash

The New York Times has published their annual list of 52 places to visit in the coming year, and at the top of their picks is the “Kiwi capital of culture” - no it’s not Wellington.

Tamaki Makaurau, Auckland landed in number 5 on the prestigious travel guide for “pastries that rival France’s best” and North Island adventure tourism.

New Zealand based Times travel writer Brian Ng said the city deserved to be recognised as the country’s top destination for dining, thanks to its “famous multiculturalism” and culinary influences. His top picks for eating out in Tamaki Makaurau were Omni in Mt Eden, whose head chef is ex Yardbird in Hong Kong and Little French Pastry, tucked away in Pt Chev.

The neighbourhood bakers “serve up mille-feuille rivalling Paris’s best,” according to the Times.

Of course Auckland was just one submission for a year’s worth of travel. The 52 Places list provides one destination a week for globe trotters and, in 2023, ranges as far afield as Accra - Ghana’s buzzing cultural hub - and the “living museum of resilience” that is Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Number 1 on the list of locales was London, United Kingdom. Ahead of the Coronation of Charles III and a new airport link to the capital and historic metropole make 2023 the year to be in Blighty, says the New York Times.

Meanwhile, for those who abhor crowds number 2 was Morioka, Japan, just 20 minutes bullet train ride from Tokyo. As the country enjoys a return to international travel the Times says this Prefecture, which is “often passed over or outright ignored”, is the place to find some Zen-like calm.

Unlike previous years the paper will not be sending a writer to visit all of the locations on the 52 places list.

Back in 2020 52 places editor Amy Virshup said that “the world has changed. So has 52 Places.” In the face of criticism of the carbon debt of sending a writer, the paper moved to relying on local travel writers and experts to help pick the list.

The New York Times’ 52 Places to visit in 2023

1. London

2. Morioka, Japan

3. Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park

4. Kilmartin Glen, Scotland

5. Auckland, New Zealand

6. Palm Springs, California

7. Kangaroo Island, Australia

8. Vjosa River, Albania

9. Accra, Ghana

10. Tromso, Norway

11. Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, Brazil

12. Bhutan

13. Kerala, India

14. Greenville, South Carolina

15. Tucson, Arizona

16. Martinique

17. The Namib Desert, Southern Africa

18. The Alaska Railroad

19. Fukuoka, Japan

20. Flores, Indonesia

21. Guadalajara, Mexico

22. Tassili n’Ajjer, Algeria

23. Kakheti, Georgia

24. Nîmes, France

25. Ha Giang, Vietnam

26. Salalah, Oman

27. Cuba

28. Odense, Denmark

29. Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Australia

30. Boquete, Panama

31. Tarragona, Spain

32. Charleston, South Carolina

33. Cayos Cochinos, Honduras

34. Burgundy Beer Trail, France

35. Istanbul

36. Taipei, Taiwan

37. El Poblado, Medellín, Colombia

38. Lausanne, Switzerland

39. Methana, Greece

40. Louisville, Kentucky

41. Manaus, Brazil

42. Vilnius, Lithuania

43. Macon, Georgia

44. Madrid

45. Grand Junction, Colorado

46. La Guajira, Columbia

47. Bergamo and Brescia, Italy

48. American Prairie, Montana

49. Eastern Townships, Quebec

50. New Haven, Connecticut

51. The Black Hills, South Dakota

52. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina



