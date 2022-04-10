Many argue that New Zealand's craft beer scene was born at Emerson's in Dunedin. Photo / Dunedin NZ

Many argue that New Zealand's craft beer scene was born at Emerson's in Dunedin. Photo / Dunedin NZ

The South Island isn't synonymous with craft beer, but the breweries of Te Waipounamu are working hard to change that. The island produces world-renowned hops, award-winning beers, and plenty of good times, allowing the industry down south to emerge as an enthusiastic and decorated player.

Nelson Tasman

The Nelson Tasman region is home to world-famous hops that appear in beers overseas. For a local taste of these in action, head to Hop Federation in Riwaka for a taster and a rigger. Their core range features a hazy IPA made with Riwaka, Nelson Sauvin, and Motueka hops — all grown in the region. Their experimental and seasonal collections offer interesting varieties worth taking home.

If you're keen for a drive, head over the Tākaka hill to Mussel Inn, a rustic institution that's been brewing since 1995. Their Captain Cooker mānuka beer is a fan favourite and best enjoyed fresh on tap in their enchanting garden.

In Nelson, make sure to stop at the original Sprig and Fern, a local favourite with taverns now dotted around the country. On your way out, visit Richmond's Eddyline to enjoy a woodfired pizza with your hoppy IPA.

Marlborough, Kaikōura, and Amberley

Marlborough may be known for their sauvignon blanc, but Blenheim's Renaissance Brewing adds beer to the region's agenda. Their Dodson Street Brew Pub offers 10 Renaissance taps and 14 guest taps in a rustic beer hall setting.

Next, call into Kaik​​ōura's Emporium Brewery, a funky spot complete with escape rooms and mini-golf. Try a classic IPA or venture into their interesting sours or knock-your-socks-off imperial stouts.

As you make your way south, head to Brew Moon in Amberley. With friendly staff and a wide-ranging tap list — think double dry-hopped pale ales, New England IPAs, and imperial cherry milk stouts — you'll want to factor in a visit — and a woodfired pizza.

Christchurch

Christchurch is emerging as a South Island hub for the craft beer industry. Cassels Brewing Co. claimed the top spot in the 2019 World's Best Stout and Porter award, beating out Guinness. They also won the World's Best American-style Pale Ale in 2021, so a visit to their brewpub in the Tannery is a must for beer lovers. More pizza and chill vibes here, too.

Now, prepare for a big day. Visit old favourites like Three Boys Brewery and try their refreshing wheat beer and surprising oyster stout, then head to newcomers like Two Thumb Brewery, whose fresh styles pair well with the live music and food trucks often on-site. You'll also find local gems such as Southpaw Brewing Company, Volstead Brewing Company, and newcomer, BEERS by Bacon Bros.

If you'd rather try before you buy, you're in luck. Fill up riggers and stay for a pint at Punky Brewster, an industrial spot near Hagley Park, or hang out at Moon Under Water's sunny patio and order something from their curated pint list — chat with the team if you're stuck, they'll be able to recommend something. Pomeroy's is another local favourite and home of Beer Baroness Brewing Co., so expect plenty on tap.

Wānaka & Queenstown

Wānaka and Queenstown make for perfect backdrops to enjoy a fresh drop. Ground Up and Rhyme and Reason, both on Gordon Rd in Wānaka, offer a great afternoon of beer tasting. Impressive tap lists full of big IPAs and experimental varieties, you'll find yourself ordering another round so you can try each one.

While in Queenstown, beeline to Altitude Brewery for session hazys, fruited sours, and more at their lakeside brewery. Then, head to Searchlight Brewery for some curiously named beers served in a relaxed atmosphere. Finally, stop at Canyon Brewing to marvel at the epic mountain views with an XPA or sour.

Dunedin

Dunedin's the last stop on your South Island tour and it does not disappoint. Start where many argue the New Zealand craft beer scene was born — at Emerson's. Their impressive brewpub offers tours, tasters, and hearty meals in an airy, industrial setting.

Next, head to NEW NEW NEW, an exciting newcomer with vibrant branding and a cool industrial building to serve their unique and delicious beers. Finally, round out your tour down a hidden alley at Steamer Basin. Owners and brewers take inspiration from the seasons here, using local, fresh ingredients from the farmers' market, serving up well-balanced brews.

Take in the South Island's snow-capped mountains, ice-cold lakes, and rugged beaches with a pint of something fresh and local. With passionate brewers and an emerging industry full of enthusiasm, it'll be hard not to feel the buzz around you. Or is that just the beer?

