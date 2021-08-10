GO NZ: Seven great food stops for a South Island road trip

Wanaka: Is there any better meal than hoki, homemade chips with a waterfront view? Photo / Supplied, Wanaka

It used to be said that armies marched on their stomachs and these days road tippers certainly roll on theirs, writes Ann-Marie Cahill

There are four main ingredients for an epic road trip: a driver, a navigator, music, and food. We're not about to play favourites but the food is definitely the most important. You can always find drivers, getting lost is part of the adventure, and when Spotify fails, there's Road Trip Karaoke. But food? That's what makes it the sweetest road trip ever.

Eating on the Road

Some of the best food I have ever tasted was sold from a market stall on the side of the road or tiny cafe shops in tiny towns. New Zealand is blessed with some of the best food in the world, often sold in the customary relaxed settings of small towns, farms and beachside huts. It's a key character of the Kiwi road trip.

There are three rules for a great food stop. First, keep it local. We're travelling with the locals and staying with the locals. Secondly, location scores high as well. Part of the magic is where you enjoy the food. Take in the view, rest your driver (very important) and overload all of your senses. Finally, it needs to be affordable. The longer the money lasts, the longer we stay on the road. And we all know there is a lot to see on the South Island.

Lunch at the Hokitika Sandwich Company. Photo / Supplied

West Coast - The Hokitika Sandwich Company, 83 Revell St

The West Coast is one of the most stunning drives for a road trip. On a sunny day, the coastline sparkles between the small towns and native forests. Even on a rainy day, it's like a siren call for travellers. Before you hit the road, plan ahead and book a packed lunch with The Hokitika Sandwich Company to pick up the next morning. They have the best sandwiches on the West Coast. Nothing beats them. I don't know if it's the chunky yet fluffy bread or the local produce they use or their cheeky charm … okay, the cheeky charm plays a big part. But seriously, these sandwiches are a slice of heaven in every bite.

Cruising for a spot to refuel with a view on the Catlins coast. Photo / Ann-Marie Cahill

Wanaka - Erik's Fish & Chips, 54 Ardmore St

Every South Island road trip somehow includes Wānaka for a photo of #ThatWanakaTree. However, to truly appreciate the beauty of the landscape, you have to match it with Erik's Fish & Chips. A few blocks back from Lake Wānaka at the east end, look for the pop-up trailer with its bright-coloured banner. Grab some hoki and homemade chips and head back to the Wānaka lakefront for the perfect lunch (or sunset dinner). For a pic of "that tree", follow the Lake Wānaka Track around to the left. It really is something special.

Milford Sound - Garston Hunny Shop, 5 Garston-Athol Highway

About 45-minutes south of Queenstown is the perfect place to pick up some honey. Garston Hunny Shop produces some of the most delicious NZ honey I have tasted anywhere. Stop in for a free tasting, including Wild Thyme Honey and Creamy Clover. I love it spread thickly on a fresh slice of bread with butter. Bring a loaf with you for a light brunch along the Milford-Te Anau Highway. Just north of Te Anau, you will find a string of DoC campsites with amazing views of the mountainside and space for your picnic blanket.

Geraldine - Geraldine Cheese Company, 76 Talbot St

The Inland Scenic Route 72 is a favourite for exploring the quintessential countryside of Te Waipounamu, and surprisingly few people know about it. The gateway to this hidden gem is Geraldine, a small town about two hours south of Christchurch without stops. But who wants to do that? Instead, stock up at the Geraldine Cheese Co before you hit the road. They offer a selection of handcrafted small-batch cheese made from local ingredients along with a range of delicatessen. Everything you need for a takeaway charcuterie board.

Warm up at Cafe Astro at the Mt John Observatory. Photo / Supplied, ChristchurchNZ

Lake Tekapo - Astro Cafe, Godley Peaks Rd, Lake Tekapo

Possibly the only time when the road trip is purely to reach the food stop. And it is absolutely worth it. The Astro Cafe is located at the summit of Ōtehīwai, and the University of Canterbury Mt John Observatory. The view alone is magnificent, looking out of Aoraki Mt Cook, the Mackenzie Basin and Lake Takapō (Tekapo). It would be wrong not to order the Saturn-themed cappuccino but I won't judge you. There is an additional fee of $8 per car for road access, payable at the gate. Seems fair for the million-dollar views.

Hot take: Kaikōura has the best Whitebait fritters. Photo / Ann-Marie Cahill

Kaikōura - Kaikōura Seafood BBQ Kiosk, 55 Fyffe Quay

Halfway between Christchurch and Picton is the small coastal town of Kaikōura. The name Kaikōura means "to eat crayfish" and there is no better place to do so than the Seafood BBQ Kiosk on the peninsula. Don't be fooled by the roadside shack and picnic chair set-up. The ladies here serve up a delicious crayfish fritter sandwich and a seafood chowder packed with mussels, fish, and scallops. It's also a great place to pick up a quick whitebait fritter (a must for every New Zealander). Their secret is to keep it simple and delicious.

Refuel at Little Engine Eatery inside the Nelson Classic Car Museum. Photo / Supplied, Nelson Tasman

Nelson - Little Engine Eatery, 1 Cadillac Way

Add a quirky twist to your road trip and visit the Nelson Classic Car Museum with their sidecar cafe, Little Engine Eatery. The coffee is smooth and the snacks are scrumptious. Grab a slice of their Plum and Apple Cobbler with a scoop of cream on top. If you have the time, take a wander through the museum for the classic car collection, including a 1908 Renault AX (NOT recommended for road trips in NZ). It's a popular choice for biking enthusiasts looking to refuel after their morning sessions so you might have to fight for a seat.

